McCall Commits To Pittsburgh State

Madeline McCall called the riseball her best pitch.

"I get a lot of people with it," the senior said.

And McCall now knows where she'll go when she rises to the college ranks.

The McDonald County High School softball ace committed to Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan.

"I'm so excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Pitt State University!" McCall posted on her Twitter page Saturday. "I want to thank everyone who has helped me on my journey so far! I can't wait to be a Gorilla!!"

The right-hander, a second-team All-State selection as a junior, said the choice wasn't hard.

"I really love the coaches there," said McCall, noting that she felt at home during her visit to the Division II school in Pittsburg, Kan. "That was a big factor in my decision."

McCall's riseball was a big factor in Pittsburg State's pitch to her.

"We really needed to add a good pitcher," first-year Gorillas coach Jenny Fuller said. "I'd seen Madeline at a camp before. Her speed and her riseball really stood out."

Last season, McCall tossed 196 strikeouts in 106 innings and had a 1.78 ERA. Opponents hit .160 against her.

"We're super-proud of Madeline," Mustangs coach Heath Alumbaugh said. "Anytime one of our athletes gets a chance to go on and play [in college], it's very special."

McCall batted .366 with three home runs and 23 RBI and was first-team All-Conference, All-District and All-Region as a junior.

"Madeline has been nothing but a hard worker over her high school career," Alumbaugh said. "I have seen her getting reps in countless times late in the evening in the hitting barn by herself. As a staff, we couldn't be any happier for her. Madeline has put in the work to make herself one of the top pitchers in the state."

McCall is the third member to join the Gorillas' 2022 recruiting class, Fuller said.

With her college destination decided, McCall's senior season awaits.

"It takes a lot of the pressure off," Alumbaugh said. "The commitment is made. She can focus on getting down to business."

Fuller agreed.

"She can relax," Fuller said. "She can really go out there and have fun."

Aside from the riseball, what will McCall take to Pitt State?

"I'm ready to pitch my heart out," McCall said. "I'll bring everything I can."

SUBMITTED PHOTO Madeline McCall, ace pitcher for McDonald County High School, stands in front of a Pittsburg State softball locker. McCall recently committed to play softball at Pitt State.