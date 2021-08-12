Land Transfers

Thomas M. Hill and Donna D. Thomas to Mica Davidson Feinstein, Joseph Aaron Feinstein, Brittany Copenhaver Dobi and Christopher James Dobi. Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Shara M. Anglin Inc. Indian River Highlands No. 7. Lot 212. McDonald County, Mo.

Kelly Roy O'Brien and Tabitha O'Brien to Trustee Peter J. Walters and the Peter J. Walters and Sundi A. Walters Revocable Family Trust. Sec. 2, Twp. 22, Rge. 31; Sec. 3, Twp. 22, Rge. 31; Sec. 10, Twp. 22, Rge. 31; Sec. 33, Twp. 23, Rge. 31 and Sec. 34, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Glenda Dalton and Daniel Ray Dalton to Sean McCullough and Gracie McCullough. Nichols/Sayre Addition. Lot 14. McDonald County, Mo.

Craig Hentges to Craig Hentges Revocable Trust. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Rana Ann Woolaway and James Don Woolaway to Debra M. Stetina and Lonnie D. Stetina. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Jennifer Lathem to Osvaldo Velasquez. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Susan Yvonne Robinson to Wesley R. Burrow and Sharon O. Burrow. Sec. 3, Twp. 21, Rge. 33 and Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Benjamin Wiseman to Brandon Reynolds. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

SMP Properties, LLC to Mark Schade and Lisa Schade. Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Mark Schade and Lisa Schade to Mark Schade, Lisa Schade, Herbert C. Schade and Barbara L. Schade. Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Frances L. Nichols to BFN Trust and Trustee Frances L. Nichols. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Christopher Mikeska to Samantha Leigh Evans and Kyle Wesley Evans. Sec. 23, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary Kay Howard Humbard to Robert Campbell. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. John W. Millers. Lot 17 and Lot 18. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel E. Gaskill to Sri Sai Ram LLC. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Sam Gaskill to Srikrishna LLC. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel E. Gaskill to Joby Obert and Louwauna Obert. Sec. 4, Twp. 21, Rge. 32 and Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel E. Gaskill to Kristina Morrison and Brad Morrison. Sec. 4, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. and Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel E. Gaskill to Adam Poland. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Mike Allen and Debbie Allen to John C. Cornelison and Kristine K. Cornelison. Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael W. Shaddox and Felica A. Shaddox to Michael W. Shaddox and Felica A. Shaddox. Sec. 21, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel E. Gaskill to The James and Iovansca Coad Revocable Trust Dated Jan. 15, 2016. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel E. Gaskill to Rist Gilgen. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Jesus M. Rodriguez and Amalia Rodriguez to Amalia Yuliana Hayden. Original Town of Noel. Blk. 2, Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

George A. Buttram, Charlotte J. Buttram and Joe L. Buttram to Joshua Hayden and Rebecca Gray. Patterson Heights Sub-division. Blk. 13, Lot 1, Lot 2 and Lot 3. McDonald County, Mo.

Kirk Kernell and Rebecca Kernell to Dana Nichols. Sec. 34, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel E. Gaskill to Roddy Lett and Renee Lett. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy Lett and Malessa Renee Lett to Charles Moore and Angela Moore. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Ajaykumar Patel, Nilamben Patel, and the Nilamben and Ajaykumar Revocable Trust to the Patel Revocable Trust. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Loretta Ingrid Black, James David Black II and Betty J. Black to Loretta Ingrid Black and James David Black II. Sec. 28, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Chance D. Fears to Jason L. Bowman. Sec. 32, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Jack Toney and Lillian Toney to Ron Testerman and Sue Testerman. Doty's Addition to Anderson. Blk. 5, Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC to Cecil Mabrey, Trustee Margaret A. Mabrey and the Mabrey Family Trust. Sec. 14, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Lindsay Fletcher and Rodney Wilson to Thomas Sorrells and Sheby Sorrells. C.L. Bowler. Lot 13. McDonald County, Mo.

David B. Walter to Keisha Clark and Nathaniel Walter. Sec. 9, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.