Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Teresa A. Tate vs. Phillip E. Tate. Dissolution.

Sarah L. Hall vs. Dianna J. Hall. Dissolution.

Rudy L. Gottfried vs. Anessa L. Gottfried. Dissolution.

Melissa L. Zinn vs. Kenneth R. Zinn. Dissolution.

Timmothy F. Zimmerman vs. Sharnan A. Zimmerman. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Daniel Thomas. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Abigail Crespo. Suit on account.

PYOD, LLC vs. Zeb Holland. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Nick Housel. Suit on account.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. John W. Wakeley. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Veronica Jarvis. Suit on account.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Charles W. Merriman. Breach of contract.

Chris Roessler et al vs. Allen L. McCullar et al. Unlawful detainer.

Jason Newburn vs. Breezy D. Larson. Unlawful detainer.

Cash Link USA, LLC vs. Delmar Lewis. Suit on account.

The following cases were heard:

Rudy L. Gottfried vs. Anessa L. Gottfried. Judgment of dissolution.

Sarah L. Hall vs. Dianna J. Hall. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

A.J. A. Apolonio. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Danny Raygean Lee Blythe. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Sierra D. Buckland. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Brenda F. Christian. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Daniel L. Fleischer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Tabitha M. Fleischer. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Jessica J. Gardner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Wilson Menas. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Daniel E. Murry. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Otis Dale Rector. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Mario Ernesto Serrano Jr. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Rory J. Shay. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Patience A. Prince. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Riley M. Casteel. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Katelyn D. Cooper. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates.

Jessica J. Gardner. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Annie E. Craig. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tommy Cooper. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Caroll Jean Rector. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Kevin R. Hensley. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tanner R. Schooley. Person under age 18 operating or riding in a truck failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Anna Marie Wald. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Logan B. Cully. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeremy Wade Bryant. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Corbin N. Atkins. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jessica G.V. Davis. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

John Clayton Study. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

State of Missouri:

Tanner R. Schooley. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jordan Mitchell Caylor. Failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and display red/blue light.

Anthony J. Skaggs. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kandyce Irene Roughton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Anna Marie Wald. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Stuart Duane Tomlin. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Vickie L. Simmons. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Rudolph V. Stennis. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tommy Cooper. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Jeremy Wade Bryant. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Isidra Vega. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Rory J. Shay. Failure to register motor vehicle.

Mason W. Schrader. Non-support.

Steven Hymer Lant Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John D. Hudson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Geoffrey A. Arrington. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Tanner S. Heritage. DWI -- alcohol and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Felonies:

Livingston W. Alden. Assault.

Jenny Marie Teague. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Travis Roller. Child molestation and statutory rape.

Heather Atteberry. Endangering the welfare of a child.

The following cases were heard:

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank vs. Sunny A. Brooks. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Jennifer Buss. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Jeff Cargile. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Lounae Cosper. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Americash Loans of Missouri, LLC vs. Michael Looney. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Personal Finance Company, LLC vs. Floreen Luhk et al. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Michael A. Martinez et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Michelle McCauley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Justin L. Morse et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Citibank vs. Daniel C. Payne. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. David Ruark. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC vs. Chad Sinclair. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Garlkine Slaughter. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Margaret Willis. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jimmy C. Almazan Lorenzo. Take game fish by spearfishing and possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks. Guilty plea. Fine of $167.50.

Lester H. Blanchard. Driver operate commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jordan Mitchell Caylor. Failed to yield to emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Jake D. Cline. Property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Holly A. Coles. Littering. Guilty plea. Fine of $154.50.

Mandy Lee Fields. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $163.50.

Quentin I. Hamilton. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Matthew T. Hannah. Fish without a permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Alfredo Hernandez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Derek Hernandez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Martha L. Izazaga Olea. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Bermin Jose. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Theral L. King Sr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $88.50.

Veronica S. Lillo. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kurt T. Mundwiller. Failed to yield to approaching vehicle when entering/crossing highway from alley/driveway. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Otis Dale Rector. Driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $625.

Santos A. Romero. Take game fish by spearfishing and possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks. Guilty plea. Fine of $167.50.

Glen R. Root. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Jonathen L. Sanford. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Mario Ernesto Serrano Jr. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $150.

Veronica L. Sheehan. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $400.

Silva Rose Smith. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Rudolph V. Stennis. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Brittney N. Townsend. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Joseph Allen Venturella. Domestic assault. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Melvin R. Young. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half or roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- causing an immediate threat of an accident. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Felonies:

Francisco Lopez. Domestic assault and property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Floyd E. Martin. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and assault. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.