This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
July 18
Edwardo Hernandez, 39, Edinburgh, Texas, failure to register motor vehicle
Jonathon Earl Johnston, 25, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive
Amber Renae Kappel, 42, Noel, theft/stealing, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection
Kisino Kihner, 52, Tacoma, Wash., open container, peace disturbance -- excessive noise, disorderly conduct and trespassing
Justin Lee Kirby, 38, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
Trey James Milliken, 22, Stella, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
July 19
Gavin Luke Merdith, 39, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive
July 20
Jared Jacob Cannon, 29, Pinevillle, driving while revoked/suspended and theft/stealing
Jimmy Dean Hodges, 55, Orecidty, Texas, out-of-state fugitive
Miguel Angel Singleterry, 36, Edinburg, Texas, failure to register motor vehicle
Kaden Matthew Rock, 18, Noel, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid
July 22
Shawn Ray Bundgard, 51, Anderson, assault, domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Cory James Hobbs, 26, Grove, Okla., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dudley Robonei, 29, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person
July 23
Manuel Destrickson, 39, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
Aaron Paul Wellesley, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., forgery, burglary and theft/stealing of any controlled substance