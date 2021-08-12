This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 18

Edwardo Hernandez, 39, Edinburgh, Texas, failure to register motor vehicle

Jonathon Earl Johnston, 25, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive

Amber Renae Kappel, 42, Noel, theft/stealing, DWI -- alcohol, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failed to stop for stop sign at stop line/before crosswalk/point nearest intersection

Kisino Kihner, 52, Tacoma, Wash., open container, peace disturbance -- excessive noise, disorderly conduct and trespassing

Justin Lee Kirby, 38, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

Trey James Milliken, 22, Stella, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

July 19

Gavin Luke Merdith, 39, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive

July 20

Jared Jacob Cannon, 29, Pinevillle, driving while revoked/suspended and theft/stealing

Jimmy Dean Hodges, 55, Orecidty, Texas, out-of-state fugitive

Miguel Angel Singleterry, 36, Edinburg, Texas, failure to register motor vehicle

Kaden Matthew Rock, 18, Noel, possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

July 22

Shawn Ray Bundgard, 51, Anderson, assault, domestic assault and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Cory James Hobbs, 26, Grove, Okla., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dudley Robonei, 29, Anderson, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing – creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person

July 23

Manuel Destrickson, 39, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Aaron Paul Wellesley, 38, Bella Vista, Ark., forgery, burglary and theft/stealing of any controlled substance