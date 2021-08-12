Around The Corral

Cross Country

Next week's practice schedule: 3:10 to 5 p.m.

Getting started: Neosho Warmup, Aug. 28; Seneca Meet, Sept. 9.

Quoteworthy: "Our team is very YOUNG. Last year, we only had freshmen and sophomores. ... We only had a full boys team last year, and this year we should have a full boys and girls team. It will be exciting to see how we improve in the conference! We will focus on building speed on top of the endurance base they already have." -- Coach Ashleigh McFarland

Soccer

Next week's practice schedule: About 3-5:30 p.m.

Getting started: Jamboree, Aug. 24; Cassville Tournament, Aug. 31-Sept. 4.

Quoteworthy: "This will be my fourth season as head coach, and with it comes my first group of four-year seniors. It is exciting and special to see how much they have grown on and off the field as individuals. ... Our team this season will be young and inexperienced, but they have the potential and the willingness to be one of the most successful teams in program history." -- Coach John Delatorre