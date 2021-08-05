Two Drown In Elk River

NOEL -- Two out-of-state visitors drowned in separate Elk River incidents last week.

Reports indicate that on Monday, July 26, at approximately 5 p.m., 27-year-old Joel F. Pascual of Commerce, Okla., was wading in the Elk River three miles north of Noel when he ventured deeper into the water, was unable to swim back to shore and drowned.

The next day, at approximately 3 p.m., 46-year-old Maria Lilibeth Reyes of San Antonio, Texas, was in a canoe three miles north of Noel when her vessel struck a tree in the river and capsized. Reyes became trapped underwater, between the tree and the canoe, and drowned.

Neither Pascual nor Reyes were wearing safety flotation devices.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there have been three fatalities and one near drowning involving a two-year-old on the river since June.