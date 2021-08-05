Two-day Cheerleading Camp Scheduled

A two-day youth cheerleading camp is scheduled for Aug. 14 and 21 at the McDonald County High School gym.

The clinic, which runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. both days, is open to students in kindergarten through sixth grade at any school, including those outside the district. Camp cost is $50, due Aug. 14. Material taught at the clinic, water, snacks, a T-shirt and hat are included in the cost.

"I am excited that our high school varsity cheer team has the opportunity to not only put on this cheer clinic as a squad fundraiser but also give those that participate so many awesome opportunities to perform at so many different venues this year," cheer coach Christine Ellis said in an email.

Participants will perform at Mustang Pride Day on Aug. 14, the football Mustangs' home opener on Aug. 27 and at a Northwest Arkansas Naturals minor-league baseball game on Aug. 29 in Springdale, Ark.

Register for the camp at the McDonald County Cheer Facebook page or email Ellis at [email protected]