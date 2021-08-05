SWC Council Passes Food Vendor Ordinance

SOUTHWEST CITY -- Southwest City's board of alderman instated an ordinance establishing mobile vending and mobile food vending permits, rules and regulations during the regular meeting last week.

Ordinance No. 635 defines mobile vendors and mobile food vendors as businesses operating within the city that do not meet qualifications for a brick and mortar facility.

It states that vendors are required to obtain one of two available permits, which are subject to review and approval by the city before being granted. A one-day permit at a cost of $25 or an annual permit at a cost of $60.

There are no limits to the amount of one-day permits issued to a single vendor. Annual permits must be renewed on May 1 of each year.

The ordinance also requires that the vendor obtain prior permission from the registered property owners in order to operate on private property; that the state and/or county Department of Health grant approval for vendors involved with food preparation, distribution or sales and that the mobile vendor and/or vending unit not block or impede vehicular ingress/egress, fire lanes, vehicular or pedestrian traffic.

The council unanimously voted to instate Ordinance No. 635.

Adam and Traci Cornell requested a building permit for 485 Liberty Road. The Cornell's would like a second modular home on their nearly 10-acre property to accommodate family.

Raul Rodriguez requested a fence permit for 301 Academy Street. Rodriguez asked to construct a wooden fence along the perimeter of his home to beautify the area and mark his property.

The council unanimously voted to grant the building permit and the fence permit.

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to seven motor vehicle accidents and three medical calls, extinguished one structure fire and one grass fire.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported the department has issued 13 tickets, responded to two motor vehicle accidents and provided aid to neighboring agencies twice.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been busy mowing and the water department has been reading and replacing water meters.

Clerk Austen reported she has been working with the city's project attorney to secure land easements needed for the upcoming water project.

She informed the council that information regarding American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be mailed to municipalities within the week and transactions are expected to begin processing mid-August.

Austen also requested a special meeting be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, for a public hearing regarding the 2021 real estate and personal property tax levy.

The council heard from Jon Cummings with KPM Auditors regarding the 2020 Audit Report. General, Street and Park funds saw an overall increase of $67,574, while Water gained an increase of $5,235 and Sewer operated at a loss of $24,791. He said that, overall, the city is on the right track. Copies of the audit report are available at City Hall upon request.

The council also paid bills in the amount of $3,776.14.