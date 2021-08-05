Summer Reading Program Ends

The 2021 Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program has ended. The library had a successful and eventful summer reading program with almost 400 participants and over 200 completions, with a prize awarded to every completion.

The McDonald County Library has become one of the newest members of the NASA family. The library will follow the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope that is scheduled to take place this fall. The launch of the Webb telescope will be a giant step in the human quest to understand our place in the universe.

With the largest telescope mirror ever placed in space, the Webb telescope will examine every phase of our history: from wisps of gas condensing into the first stars and galaxies after the Big Bang to the formation of a solar system capable of supporting life on planets like Earth, and to the evolution of our own solar system. For more information on the Webb Telescope, please follow the McDonald County Library on Facebook for updates on the Webb telescope or go to this website: http://www.webbtelescope.org.

The McDonald County Historical Society and the McDonald County Library would like to invite you to join them as they celebrate the Bicentennial of the State of Missouri with an ice cream social on the Historical Courthouse Museum lawn. The museum lawn is located in the middle of Pineville Square. Free ice cream cones will be provided by U Scream Ice Cream. The ice cream social will be Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum will also be open during these hours.

The library has plans to celebrate the filming of the 1938 movie of Jesse James the entire month of August with a few fun and educational events. If you are curious to know more about Jesse James or the filming of the movie, stop by the Pineville branch of the library and engage yourself with its exclusive collection of Jesse James. The library will also be hosting a Jesse James contest, children's book giveaway, and the library will show the Jesse James movie that was filmed in McDonald County for free at the Pineville library. Showing of the movie will take place the entire week of the Jesse James celebration that is hosted by the city of Pineville and the Pineville Fire Department. For more information on the Jesse James events, please call the library at 417-223-4489

The library will offer an adult class with Eden Stewart, from the University of Missouri Extension Office. The instructor will teach patrons the different methods of drying herbs in order to make herbal teas at home. All students will receive a custom tea mix to take home. Spaces are limited. Please call the library to sign up. The class will be held Thursday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. in Pineville, then again on Tuesday, Aug. 17, in Southwest City at the Anne Croxdale Memorial Library at 5 p.m.

Are you interested in joining a book club? The library offers a book club meeting once a month at the Pineville library. The book club will read "At the Edge of the Orchard" by Tracy Chevalier. If you are interested in joining the book club, you can get your copy of the book from any branch of the library. For the month of August, the book club will meet in Pineville on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m.

All programs at the McDonald County Library are free to attend.