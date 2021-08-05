School District Leaders Hope To Keep Schools Open

PINEVILLE -- McDonald County R-1 School District will continue to offer a virtual schooling option for the 2021-2022 school year. District leaders, including administration and school board members, have yet to announce a formal decision on other policies surrounding covid-19 but will announce all policies for the start of the school year on Aug. 12.

Joy Hardridge, the assistant superintendent for the McDonald County R-1 School District, said she anticipates fewer students will opt for virtual schooling than the district saw last year. Hardridge added that 200 students in the district completed their entire school year virtually last year, including students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

"Probably less than last year," Hardridge said. "The number that we ended with, we expect a few of those to return. So, it will be slightly less than what we ended the year with last year. A lot of families that we've talked to are interested in coming back."

Hardridge said some of the benefits of virtual schooling include students being able to remain engaged in their studies if they must quarantine should the school face another shutdown, and if students need to leave the physical classroom for any additional reason. Hardridge said although she does not anticipate a school shutdown, she feels the district is more prepared virtually than it was during the first school-wide shutdown.

Frank Woods, president of the McDonald County School Board, said other covid-19 related policies being studied by the school board include a mask mandate and lunch seating charts. Woods said the board will vote on policies following a meeting between the administration and the health department, after the administration team presents their findings and thoughts to the board.

"The fact that there is an illness that can kill people is very real," Woods said.

Woods said the district makes choices to continue providing students with a safe environment while attending school.

"We think, as a school district, that we can do a good job in protecting kids and making accommodations to protect kids so that they don't end up in quarantine," Woods said. "That was part of why we did the mask mandate last year, was to keep kids in school."

Josh Banta, vice president of the McDonald County School Board, said, in addition to mask mandates and school seating charts, the district is evaluating whether guests, such as parents visiting their students during lunch, are able to enter the school as they did pre-pandemic. Banta noted that these decisions will also be made at the Aug. 12 meeting.

Banta said he wants students to be able to remain in school and participate in extracurricular activities through the school year, noting that, if cancellations occur, senior students may not get the chance to participate in their activity post-graduation.

"We want to be able to get the majority of kids in school and we want them to be able to do their activities, whether that's fall sports, FFA, the JAG programs," Banta said. "And we want to keep the kids safe health-wise."

Banta said that, amidst newfound anxiety surrounding the Delta variant, the goal is to make choices that provide students and staff with a safe environment while keeping schools open.

"The mental health of kids is equally as important," Banta said. "To some kids, we don't know what they have to deal with, so to those kids, school is kind of their sanctuary. So, obviously, we want to keep them safe from covid, but we want to make sure we're taking care of them in all aspects."

Banta said that members of the administration and the school board want to make the best decisions for McDonald County students and families. Banta added that many district leaders grew up in McDonald County, live in the community, and love and care about their hometown, wanting to make it as safe and positive as possible.

Woods and Banta noted that any members of the public who have questions or concerns can call each member of the school board, with each number listed on the school district website.