RELIGION: Choose Obedience To God And experience His Blessings

We welcomed several visitors as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory greeted the congregation and opened our service with prayer. We offered special prayers for God's healing for our Pastor, Brother Mark, Mike Blecha, prayers of comfort for the Easter family and prayers of safe travel for others.

Vacation Bible School has been postponed until Aug. 14 and Homecoming will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15. Special music will be provided by the gospel group, "Cornerstone," and morning service will begin at 10:30 that day.

The adult Sunday school lesson was "What Time Is It?" a study of Ecclesiastes 3:1-15. The lesson reminded us that "The wise person stewards time, realizing God controls all things. The sooner we come to grips with mortality, the more we are able to recognize the preciousness of life." The lesson also made reference to John 9:4 and told us that "believers are under obligation to serve God with their time, talents, and material possessions and should recognize all these as entrusted to them to use for the glory of God and for helping others." Time is a gift from God and we should make the most of it by doing the right things at the right time, as God made it to be used.

Rick Lett and Wayne Holly served as ushers and collected the offertory as Susan Cory played "Revive Us Again" on the piano.

Congregational hymns included, "He Keeps Me Singing," led by Karen Gardner. We were blessed with special praise music from Jerry Abercrombie, who sang, "God on the Mountain," and Renae Sherman and Karen who sang, "Because He Lives."

Linda Abercrombie shared a devotional, "Decide Now," and read Psalm 34:19: "Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all." The devotion reminded us that "we are a precious commodity to God. We are His. The devil acts like he has control over us, but he doesn't. Choose obedience to God and experience His blessings. It is not an assurance of an easy life, but an eternal life."

As a personal testimonial, Linda shared the history of her and Jerry's life's story and the loss of three of their children and the tragedy and sorrow they dealt with. "We had no choice that it happened, but we do in the way we continue in our faith in God to trust Him for His comfort and compassion during those times for us to carry on." Linda read Isaiah 40:31, "But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint."

Linda told us that grief is not an enemy or a sign of weakness; it is the cost of loving someone. "Life will be full of sorrow. God knows us since the beginning of time. Everyone deals with grief differently. Talk about it. You may feel that people won't understand how you feel because words can't express your pain. Be encouraged that God knows your grief. Grief runs deep. Your heart breaks and the tears run. God gives us Him to trust and hope in." Linda referred to Psalm 31:24, which says, "Be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart. All you who hope in the Lord."

Linda reminded us that hope is confidence in something that you haven't seen, but that hope and trust will help to sustain us. "Jesus is your hope for your future. God will triumph over bad. Choose hope faith and life. Problems won't disappear, but you will have someone to share them with. Jesus tells us to come to Him with our burdens for rest and peace."

In closing, Linda read Psalm 61:1-3, "Hear my cry, O God; attend to my prayer. From the end of the earth I will cry to You, when my heart is overwhelmed; lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For you have been a shelter for me, a strong tower from the enemy." She told us that Jesus will give us hope if we know Him. "He will help us see our loved ones again."

As special music, Jerry sang, "What A Day That Will Be!" Our hymn of invitation was "He Was There All the Time," and Doug gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3 1/2 miles east of Noel, just off Highway 90.

