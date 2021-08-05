Mustangs Hungry Heading Into 2021

McDonald County got a taste of big-game excitement last season.

Twice, the Mustangs played for a share of the conference championship, coach Kellen Hoover said. They didn't win the title, finishing 5-5. But Hoover hopes that experience makes the players hungry for more than a seat at the table in 2021.

"Playing in those games last year is going to help us," Hoover said.

Like the rest of the world, McDonald County had to stay safe -- on the field and off -- in the face of covid-19. Schedule disruptions and virus concerns became a part of life.

"I'm proud of our kids for having to fight through some of that," Hoover said. "But it weighed on them a little bit."

The Mustangs stepped up preparations for the upcoming season in June, with lifting and walkthrough practices (no helmets or pads) that focused on running routes and polishing blocking techniques. July featured a two-week camp.

"It's been going really well," Hoover said.

Among areas that need shoring up are running back, linebacker and offensive line, Hoover said.

The good news is that plenty of seasoned seniors and juniors return to the Mustangs' corral.

"We are pretty senior-heavy, a lot of kids that started on the varsity level when they were sophomores," Hoover said. "It's made the game slow down for them. They're just a little more prepared. They're just a step faster. You can just see an added level of confidence."

McDonald County will operate out of the freewheeling spread. And the running game won't be ignored as the Mustangs aim to be the most physical team, Hoover said.

On defense, the plan calls for a four-man front with three or four linebackers roaming the field at all times.

"We really like how our kids have been able to play it," Hoover said.

No matter the schemes, the returning veteran horses could be key if the Mustangs are to get another bite at the championship apple.

"The experience is the thing that you can count on as a reason for optimism," Hoover said "There are a lot of guys that have been there and done that."