McDonald County Press Obituaries for Aug. 5, 2021

James Lee Dickey Jr

Feb. 6, 1925

July 24, 2021

James Lee Dickey Jr, (Junior), 96, died July 24, 2021, at Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center in Webb City, Mo. He was a resident of Anderson, Mo., for more than 60 years.

He was born in Leonard, Okla., Feb. 6, 1925. The family moved often, and he grew up in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri before graduating from Pineville High School. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry. He worked at Western Electric and North American Aviation in California before returning to Missouri to work as a rocket engine tester at Rocketdyne and later Teledyne in Neosho. He then founded Dickey Oil Company and distributed Amoco Oil throughout McDonald and Newton Counties. He was a life-long member of the Church of Christ in Anderson and then Jane, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lee Dickey and Viola (Kilburn) Dickey; brothers, Orpheus Dickey, Carl "Butch" Dickey, Clark Dickey; sister, Fordean (Dickey) Crowder; and wife of 44 years, Gladys "Corky" (Rogers) Dickey.

He is survived by his three sons, David Dickey (Becky) of Columbia, S.C., Roger Dickey of Pittsburg, Kan., James Paul "JP" Dickey of Joplin, Mo.; daughter, Linda (Dickey) Thompson of Springfield, Mo.; eight grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Jack Rogers of Anderson.

A service was held July 30, 2021, with Tommy Burr officiating. Burial followed at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/.

Jimmy Leon Easter

March 6, 1947

July 27, 2021

Mr. Jimmy Leon Easter, 74 of Southwest City, Mo., died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home after an illness.

He was born March 6, 1947, in Delaware County, Okla., to Robert Leon and Mildred "Frosty" Iren (Drake) Easter, and grew up around the Southwest City area before graduating from the high school in Southwest City in 1965. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On March 8, 1969, he married Jeanette Garvin in the First Baptist Church in Southwest City, Mo. He was a jack of all trades but most of his life he worked as a carpenter. He enjoyed welding, woodworking and logging.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jeanette; a daughter, Kimberly Walker (John) of Gravette, Ark., two sons, Jimmy Leon Easter II (Traci) of Cave Springs, Ark., Robert Easter (Cherie) of Douglas, Ga.; one brother, Bob Easter of Maysville, Ark.; four sisters, Cheryl Howe (Mike) of Southwest City, Linda Hart (Richard) of Southwest City, Peggy McCloud (Gene) of Gravette, Sandy Holt (Allen) of Jay, Okla.; and 11 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Full Gospel Church in Southwest City, with Pastor Mark Hall officiating. Burial with full military honors was in the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Southwest City, Mo.

Bobbie Joe Ellis

Nov. 16, 1934

July 16, 2021

Bob Ellis, 86, died July 16, 2021. He was a native of the Pineville area, formerly of Joplin for many years, and most recently a resident of Riverton, Kan.

He was born to Earl and Kate (Daugherty) Ellis Nov. 16, 1934, in Pineville, Mo., and lived in McDonald County while growing up, graduating from Pineville High School. He served in the Army during the Korean War. On Aug. 16, 1958, he married Bonnie (Harrington) Ellis of Jane, Mo., where they made their home before moving to Joplin in 1964. He worked at Eagle Picher Industries in Joplin for more than 40 years.

Bonnie died on Nov. 1, 2006; they were married 48 years. He is also predeceased by a daughter, Brenda Carson; his parents, Earl and Kate Ellis; a brother, Jim Ellis; a brother-in-law, Clayton Gardner; and his mother-in-law, Rosa Harrington.

He married Betty Ellis of Riverton in 2008 and she survives; along with a sister, Louine Gardner of Pineville; a brother, Tucker Ellis (Sherron) of Pineville; and sister in law, Nancy Ellis of Anderson. Also surviving are his children, Bobbie Joe Ellis Jr. (fiance, Laurie Selsor) of Duenweg, Mo., Kathy Ginger (Russ) of Seneca, Mo.; and two grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Noel Senior Citizens Center.

Clyde Lowell Sanders

April 15, 1946

July 28, 2021

Clyde Lowell Sanders, 75, of Stella, Mo., died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home following a long illness.

He was born April 15, 1946, in Stella, Mo., to the late Walter Crave and Eva Merle (Durham) Sanders. He worked at McDonnell Douglas and American Airlines in Tulsa, Okla. He owned and operated Sanders Construction for 45 years. He enjoyed ranching, fishing and hunting and was a member of the Racine Christian Church in Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda June Sanders; brothers, Robert Sanders, Dennis Sanders, R.L. Sanders, Tony Sanders.

He is survived by the mother of his children, Anne Crowder-Sanders of Pineville, Mo.; his children, Scott Sanders (Yvonne) of Stella, Steven Sanders of Hattiesburg, Miss., Sara Orr (Randy) of Miller, Mo., Angie Irwin (DeWayne) of Hoberg, Mo.; brothers, Gene Sanders (Carolyn) of Stella, Donnie Sanders of Aurora, Mo., Darrell Sanders of Anderson; and eight grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Union Cemetery in Stella, Mo., with Pastor Kirk Roelfsema officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation at Make a Donation | Parkinson's Disease (michaeljfox.org).

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

