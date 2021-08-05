McDonald County High School Fall Sports Schedules

RICK PECK/FILE PHOTO McDonald County's Madeline McCall throws a pitch in her no-hitter to lead the Lady Mustangs to a 4-1 win over Neosho on Oct. 15 in the semifinals of the Missouri Class 4 District 6 Softball Championships in Monett.

Varsity Football Date^Opponent^Time Aug. 20^at Jamboree Mt. Vernon^7 p.m. Aug. 27^Aurora^7 p.m. Sept. 3^at Springfield Catholic^7 p.m. Sept. 10^at Lamar^7 p.m. Sept. 17^Monett^7 p.m. Sept. 24^at Seneca^7 p.m. Oct. 1^East Newton (Senior Night)^7 p.m. Oct. 8^Reeds Spring^7 p.m. Oct. 15^at Nevada^7 p.m. Oct. 22^Cassville^7 p.m. Oct. 29^TBA Junior Varsity Football Date^Level^Opponent^Time Aug. 30^JV^at Aurora^6 p.m. Sept. 6^JV^Springfield Catholic^6 p.m. Sept. 13^JV^Lamar^6 p.m. Sept. 13^9th^at Springfield Central^6 p.m. Sept. 20^JV^at Monett^6 p.m. Sept. 27^JV^Seneca^6 p.m. Oct. 4^JV^at East Newton^6 p.m. Oct. 4^9th^Marshfield^5:30 p.m. Oct. 11^JV^at Reeds Spring^6 p.m. Oct. 18^JV^Nevada^6 p.m. Oct. 18^9th^at Pittsburg, Kan.^6 p.m. Oct. 25^JV^at Cassville^6 p.m, Oct. 25^9th^Cassville^6 p.m. Softball Date^Level^Opponent^Time Aug. 21^Var/JV^at Jamboree Logan-Rogersville^TBA Aug. 30^Var/JV^at Ozark^4:30 p.m. Aug. 31^Var/JV^Joplin (Senior Night)^4:30 p.m. Sept. 1^9th^Neosho^5 p.m. Sept. 2-4^9th^at Commerce Tournament^TBA Sept. 2^Var/JV^at Marshfield^4:30 p.m. Sept. 7^Var/JV^Reeds Spring^4:30 p.m. Sept. 8^9th^Webb City^5 p.m. Sept. 9^Var/JV^at Aurora^5 p.m. Sept. 13^Var/JV^at Neosho^4:30 p.m. Sept. 14^Var/JV^Seneca^4:30 p.m. Sept. 15^Var/JV^at Carthage^4:30 p.m. Sept. 16^Var/JV^at Cassville^4:30 p.m. Sept. 20^Var/JV^at Nixa^4:30 p.m. Sept. 21^9th^at Webb City^5 p.m. Sept. 24-25^Varsity^at UCM Tournament^TBA Sept. 25^9th^at Carthage 9th Tournament^TBA Sept. 27^Var/JV^Wyandotte^4:30 p.m. Sept. 29^Var/JV^at Nevada^4:30 p.m. Sept. 30^Var/JV^at Logan-Rogersville^4:30 p.m. Oct. 1-2^Varsity^at Springfield Fastpitch Invit.^TBA Oct. 2^JV^at Carthage JV Tournament^TBA Oct. 4^Var/JV^Webb City^5 p.m. Oct. 5^Var/JV^Monett^4:30 p.m. Oct. 7^9th^at Neosho^5 p.m. Oct. 8-9^Varsity^at Carthage Tournament^TBA Oct. 13-16^Varsity^at District Tournament^TBA Volleyball Date^Level^Opponent^Time Aug. 24^Varsity^Jamboree^4:30 p.m. Aug. 31^9th/JV/Var^Carthage^4:30 p.m. Sept. 2^9th/JV/Var^Diamond (Senior Night)^5 p.m. Sept. 4^9th^at DiamondTournament^TBA Sept. 16^9th/JV/Var^at Carl Junction^4:30 p.m. Sept. 18^JV^at Marshfield JV Tournament^TBA Sept. 18^9th^at Joplin 9th Tournament^TBA Sept. 20^9th/JV/Var^Neosho^4:30 p.m. Sept. 21^9th/JV/Var^Seneca^5 p.m. Sept. 23^JV/Var^at College Heights^5:30 p.m. Sept. 25^Varsity^at CJ Classic^TBA Sept. 27^9th/JV/Var^Gravette^5 p.m. Sept. 28^9th/JV/Var^at Nevada^5 p.m. Sept. 30^9th/JV/Var^Monett^5 p.m. Oct. 2^Varsity^at MV Varsity Tournament^TBA Oct. 2^JV^at MV JV Tournament^TBA Oct. 2^9th^at Cassville 9th Tournament^TBA Oct. 4^9th/JV/Var^Joplin^4:30 p.m. Oct. 5^JV/V^Lamar (Pink Out)^5 p.m. Oct. 7^9th/JV/Var^at East Newton^5 p.m. Oct. 11^9th/JV/Var^at Webb City^4:30 p.m. Oct. 12^9th/JV/Var^at Cassville^5 p.m. Oct. 16^Varsity^Mustang Classic^TBA Oct. 16^JV^at Pierce City JV Tournament^TBA Oct. 21-26^Varsity^District Tournament^TBA Boys soccer Date^Level^Opponent^Time Aug. 24^Varsity^Jamboree^4:30 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 4^Varsity^at Cassville Tournament^TBA Sept. 7^Var/JV^at College Heights^4:30 p.m. Sept. 9^Var/JV^Carl Junction (Senior Night)^5 p.m. Sept. 13^Var/JV^Aurora^5 p.m. Sept. 14^Var/JV^Monett^4:30 p.m. Sept. 16^Var/JV^at Riverton^5 p.m. Sept. 20^Var/JV^Greenwood^5 p.m. Sept. 21^Var/JV^Springfield Catholic^4:30 p.m. Sept. 23^Var/JV^at Carthage^5 p.m. Sept. 28^Var/JV^at Thomas Jefferson^4:30 p.m. Sept. 30^Var/JV^at Neosho^4:30 p.m. Oct. 2^JV^at Cassville JV Tournament^TBA Oct. 5^Var/JV^at Cassville^4:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9^Varsity^at Joplin Invitational^TBA Oct. 12^Var/JV^at Marshfield^4:30 p.m. Oct. 19^Var/JV^at Logan-Rogersville^4:30 p.m. Oct. 21^Var/JV^at Joplin^4:30p.m. Oct. 28^Var/JV^Webb City^5 p.m. Oct. 30-TBA^Varsity^District Tournament^TBA Cross country Date^Level^Opponent^Time Aug. 28^Var/JV^at Neosho Warmup^9 a.m. Sept. 9^Var/JV^at Seneca Meet^TBA Sept. 14^Var/JV^at Monett Meet^4 p.m. Sept. 21^Var/JV^at Nixa Meet^TBA Sept. 25^Var/JV^at East Newton Invite^10 a.m. Sept. 28^Var/JV^at Lamar^4 p.m. Oct. 5^Var/JV^at Cassville Meet^4 p.m. Oct. 9^Var/JV^Mustang Stampede^9 a.m. Oct. 19^Varsity^Big 8 Conference Meet^4 p.m. Oct. 23^Varsity^District Meet^TBA Varsity girls golf Date^Opponent^Time Aug. 31^at Springfield Catholic Tournament^TBA Sept. 9^at Marshfield Tournament^TBA Sept. 15^at Joplin Lady Eagle Invite^8:30 a.m. Sept. 20^at Carthage Tournament^9 a.m. Sept. 23^at Cassville Tournament^9 a.m. Sept. 28^Conference Tournament (Seneca)^9 a.m. Sept. 30^Var/JV, at Webb City^3:30 p.m. Oct. 4^District Tournament^TBA

Print Headline: McDonald County High School Fall Sports Schedules

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content