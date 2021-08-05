Lifeline Services for Low Income

Lifeline is a federal program that helps lower the monthly residential cost of your telephone or internet service.

You qualify for a discount if you participate in one of these government benefit programs: (SNAP), Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance (FPHA), Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or a customer's annual household income is at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines.

For more information regarding Lifeline service, contact the McDonald County Telephone Company at 417-223-4313 or visit Lifelinesupport.org.