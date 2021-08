Land Transfers

Albert Payton to Hayden Larsen an Crista L. Larsen. Sec. 19, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. Hidden Acres I. Blk. F, Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Joshua Johnson and Courtney Johnson to Melvin E. Carpenter. Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Denise G. Ledbetter to Dustin D. Askins. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 32 and Sec. 25, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. C.L. Bowler. Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Beverly S. McMinn and Steven Leonard Padilla Jr. to Adriena L. Vance. Sec. 5, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary J. Stowers to Bobbi J. Cradduck. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary J. Stowers to Dave Clark and Linda Clark. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas L. Terrell and Judith L. Terrell to Jeff Lynn. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Jean D. Todd to Shannon K. McLaughlin and Tyler Paul McLaughlin. Sec. 33, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Roddy C. Lett and Malessa R. Lett to Roberto Correa and Kelsey Correa. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Shannon Brewer and Charla Brewer to Emily Schneider. Pinecrest Development. Lot 26. McDonald County, Mo.

Kenneth L. Harp and Janet Harp to Ivan Bolanos. Town of Tiff City. Blk. 5, Lot 3 through Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Allen Hudson and Connie M. Hudson to Colten E. Johnson and Sarah R. Johnson. Sec. 32, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Pennie Yesilcimen and Kevork G. Yesilcimen to Chance D. Fears. Sec. 32, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Lana S. Crewdson to Chance D. Fears. Sec. 32, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Payton Walters Shockley and Seth Shockley to Caitlynn A. Sedillos. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Indian River Hills. Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Lois Klatt and Jay Klatt to Maxine Gray and Ronald Gray. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Meadow Brook Estates. McDonald County, Mo.

Russell L. Malone and Carrie D. Malone to Alfred L. Martin and Shannon G. Martin. Sec. 15, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Tammy R. Thomas to D'Ann Dennis and Trey Taylor Dennis. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Mary E. Mason and Murray W. Ryan, deceased, to Mary E. Mason and Michael Ray Mason. Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Ryan N. Gilker and Courtney Danee Gilker to Ryan N. Gilker and Courtney Danee Gilker. Meadow-Brook Sub-division Phase II. Lot 3, Lot 4 and Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

Leonard Eastburn to Diana L. Bone Living Trust Dated January 5, 2012. Sec. 14, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Bib Foundation to C&C Ventures, LLC. Sec. 27, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Carrie J. Jones, Thomas Paul Cook and Caitlin Alyxandra Cook to Trustee Robert Lee Jones, Trustee Caitlin Alexandra Cook, Trustee Bethany Danica Davitt and The Jones Family Trust Dated July 1, 2021. Sec. 18, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Brandon E. Blevins and Kaisha D. Blevins to Troy Parnell. Pinehurst Estates Phase II. Lot 47, Lot 48 and Lot 49. McDonald County, Mo.

Hardenbergh Properties, LLC to Daniel Bruce Dewitt. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Rick A. Holmes and Tandy L. Holmes to America Western Bonding Company, Inc. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Paul Vanderboom and Marlene Vanderboom to Jonathan Baskins. Original Town of Anderson. Blk. 4, Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.