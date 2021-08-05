Goodman Council Hears Of Code Violation Concerns

GOODMAN -- Resident Ray Villa approached the Goodman Board of Alderman on Tuesday to inquire about the status of a code enforcement officer and how recently the codes were revised and updated.

Villa stated that certain areas in town are beginning to look shabby, with uncut lawns and at-large animals. He suggested updating the penalties for code violations to "have more bite."

"The codes need to catch up with the times," Villa said.

Mayor J.R. Fisher assured Villa that codes are on the upcoming agenda.

Alderman Paula Brody noted that the police department is able to write tickets.

Police Chief Adam Miller said it can often be a struggle to track down owners of unmaintained properties. And, even if they are contacted and ticketed, they are required to pay the ticket fine but they are not forced to mow the property.

"Do I ticket them every day until it's mowed?" Miller pondered.

Mayor Fisher asked Miller to begin placing code violation placards on doors.

Council members then circled back to the topic of water meter deposits, bad debt and shut-off policies.

At the last meeting, City Clerk Georgia Holtz asked the council to amend the current ordinance to reflect a final date of payment and procedure for subsequent account closure.

The council voted to enact Ordinance No. 2021-537, allowing payment up until the beginning of the next billing cycle on the 16th, (60 days after non-payment), then the initial water deposit will be used towards the bill amount and service will be disconnected.

City employee Kevin Carter approached the council in regards to a brush pickup service. Carter offered his time to collect brush throughout town that has been cut into 3-foot lengths and placed at the curbside. Those interested may contact City Hall to schedule a pickup.

In other business, the council:

• Agreed to put a "No Parking" sign near the water tower to deter loiterers playing Pokemon Go on the access road;

• Enacted Ordinance No. 2021-536, repealing the Sheriff's Retirement Fund from collected court costs;

• Approved bills in the amount of $32,787.79 and transfers in the amount of $62,952.32.