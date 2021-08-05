ESC's Summer Energy Crisis Intervention Offers Air Conditioner Option

The Missouri Department of Social Services, in an effort to respond to the excessive heat, and Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services can provide an air conditioner to eligible households who do not have one or can make repairs to an existing A/C unit.

Summer Energy Crisis Intervention Program provides air conditioners or air conditioner repairs to eligible households under the following conditions:

• Meet income eligibility level to qualify up to 60% of the Missouri SMI guidelines;

• Maximum ECIP benefit is up to $600 per household (includes any summer utility assistance received to date plus an air conditioner);

• Household must have a member who is 65 years of age or older or a letter from a qualified physician or nurse practitioner stating that a life-threatening condition exists in which an air conditioner will eliminate or significantly reduce the possibility of a loss of life or heat-related illness;

• Have less than $3,000 in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments;

• Be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted as permanent residents.

Staff may be contacted by phone or email.

Economic Security Corporation, Central Office in Joplin:

• Utility Assistance: 417-781-0352, select option 515 or [email protected]

Other ESC Office Locations in Southwest Missouri:

• Neosho Office: 417-451-2206

• Anderson Office: 417-845-6011

• Lamar Office: 417-682-5591

Missouri SMI's Income Limits:

^# of Persons living in the household^MO SMI Monthly Income^MO SMI Yearly Income

^1^$2,211^$ 26,531

^2^$2,891^$ 34,694

^3^$3,571^$ 42,858

^4^$4,252^$ 51,021

^5^$4,932^$ 59,184

^6^$5,612^$ 67,348

About Economic Security Corporation

Since 1965, Economic Security Corporation has been a leader in developing solutions and bringing resources to Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald County. It offers a diversity of services meeting basic human needs for food and shelter, while enriching people's lives by providing access to increased education, skills, and building relationships for the future. ESC is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local funding; foundation grants; and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about Economic Security Corporation, visit www.escswa.org.