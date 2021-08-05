Celebrating Missouri Agriculture At The 2021 Missouri State Fair

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri State Fair is back this year for another 11 full days, while celebrating Missouri's 200th birthday. And the Missouri Pork Association is proud to highlight the pork industry and the dedication of Missouri's FFA and 4-H youth in their projects. Between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22, fairgoers will have many opportunities to learn about the pork industry while enjoying the fun and great food in Sedalia.

The MPA will be in the Swine Pavilion sponsoring the Youth Swine Skillathon on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 8:30 a.m. and the 4-H/FFA Swine Judging Contest on Friday, Aug. 13, immediately following the conclusion of the barrow show. MPA is very active during Youth in Agriculture Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, and also sponsors the 4-H Specialty Pork Demonstrations on Thursday, Aug. 12, beginning at 9 a.m. in the 4-H Building. Stop by these events and show your support for Missouri's youth.

If you're interested in new recipes featuring pork, MPA interns Caitlyn Sullivan and Kendra Betz will present Cooking with Pork in the Home Economics Building. Don't miss a great recipe on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m., Aug. 13 at 1:30 p.m., Aug. 13 at 1 p.m., and Aug. 17 at 1 p.m.

After all that activity, we know you'll be hungry. So come by the Pork Place to enjoy a great meal in air-conditioned comfort. Menu favorites include the top chop dinner, sliced pork loin, smoked barbeque ribs, pork burger, pulled pork sandwich or classic BLT.

Guests can stock up on new pork recipes, or enter for a chance to win one of eleven prize packages by completing a comment card.

Watch for money-saving coupons in the Missouri State Fair Souvenir Program available at entrance gates and at fair information booths. Also, match your admittance ticket number to one of 100 pre-selected numbers at the Pork Place to receive up to $10 off your next purchase!

About the Missouri Pork Association

The Missouri Pork Association represents the state's pork producers in the areas of promotion, research, education and public policy. For more information about this or any other programs of the Missouri Pork Association, visit www.mopork.com, or call the office at 573-445-8375.