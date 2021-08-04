Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Stormie H. Blevins vs. Lee R. Blevins. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

The following cases were heard:

Stephen J. Gabriel vs. Sarah D. Gabriel. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Preet K. Brar. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Annie E. Craig. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Tom O. Daywalt. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Ruby A. Duffey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $54.50.

Gene E. Melton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Ashley R. Ordaz. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Tanner R. Schooley. Person under age 18 operating or riding in a truck failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Arvest Bank vs. Tony Franklin. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp, Inc. vs. William Ross. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp, Inc. vs. Brian Woodworth. Breach of contract.

World Acceptance Corp, Inc. vs. Jesse J. Poe. Breach of contract.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. James K. Frazier. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Denis A. Flores Arta. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Gabriel A. Moran. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Garrett Chanse Cooper. Domestic assault.

Travis R. Brock. Misusing "911."

Haley R. Rich. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Lane D. Biggs. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Van T. Bik. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Layne Charles Patton. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Biak H. Bik. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Wilfredo Ordonez. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Bradley Clynton Gates. Fish without a permit.

Nolbin G. Interiano Buezo. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Kyle Lynn Thomas. Domestic assault.

David S. Vasquez Castillo. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Alan O. Dubon. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Richard R. McClelland. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Cruz Hernandez. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Yenver Ordonez. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Jimmy C. Almazan Lorenzo. Take game fish by spearfishing and possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Elizar M. Zecarias. Fish without a permit.

Virginia Delgado. Possess black bass of illegal length.

Brandon M. White. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Richard U. Johnson. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Daniel Thomas Craig III. Theft/stealing.

Hector G. Trochez Aquino. Possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Tyler M. Stewart. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

James K. Curry. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Chad Warford. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Michael C. Hale. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Pablo A. Lopez. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Jose Flores. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Santos Flores. Take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Miguel E. Ortiz Rodas. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Jorge V. de la Cruz. Take game fish by spearfishing and possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks.

Michael D. Moore. Fish without a permit for non-resident.

Raymond V. River. Fish without a permit for non-resident and take and/or possess rock bass and/or warmouth bass of illegal length.

Matthew T. Hannah. Fish without a permit.

Patrick D. Klein. Fish without a permit.

James R. Hoglen. Fish without a permit.

Felonies:

John Lee Christian. Domestic assault.

Billy J.C. Briley. DWI -- alcohol.

Earl Schreiber. Property damage, receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

The following cases were heard:

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Nathan Joel Ayon. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Julia Bowman. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kelli Hughes. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Eliza Molina. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Russell A. Myers. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12, LLC vs. Persen Samson. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Kelly T. Bostick. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Tom O. Daywalt. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Bruno Ricardo de Almeida Vaz. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Olivia Faulk. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Roxanna Garcia. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Colby James Hemphill. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Jessika D. Humble. Use of glass container not prescribed by physician in waterways. Guilty plea. Fine of $210.50.

Stephen Hymer Lant Jr. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Richard R. McClelland. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Brandon T. Miller. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Blake Thomas Nagurne. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Oscar Cain Ortiz. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Brittney Reynolds. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Kandynce Irene Roughton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Tanner R. Schooley. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Jaimee T. Stewart. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Hector G. Trochez Aquino. Possess speargun on unimpounded waters or adjacent banks. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Chad Warford. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Michael Weisinger. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Felonies:

None.