This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

July 4

Jose Carlos Gonzalez, 29, Noel, assault -- special victim, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Michael Raper, 32, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

Donna Jean Waldrip, 33, Sulphur Springs, Ark., hindering prosecution of a felony

July 5

Mark Anthony Bobacher, 21, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Crystal Renae Davidson, 35, Anderson, health department violation

Rosie Dyvette Lopez, 44, Springdale, Ark., theft/stealing

Edras Noe Ramos-Mendez, 30, Anderson, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

July 6

Earl Frederick Schreiber IV, 41, Grove, Okla., burglary

Kelby Brok Tettenhorst, 26, Aurora, Mo., probation violation

Brandon Michael White, 24, Garfield, Ark., fish without permit for non-resident and out-of-state fugitive

July 7

Edmundo Joseph Cordero, 28, no address given, domestic assault, kidnapping, burglary, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting, possession of a defaced firearm, failure to produce license on command, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, failed to obey traffic control devices and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Otis Lavon Graves Jr., 51, Higginsville, Mo., theft/stealing

July 9

Debra Ann Brazeal, 35, Pineville, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

July 10

Gene Thomas Haynes, 45, Anderson, passing bad check

David Paul Henderson, 42, Anderson, property damage

Geovanny Ramos, no age given, no address given, DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width

Raymond V. River, 34, Noel, fish without permit

July 11

Clayton D. Burke, 22, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Katherine J. Holland, 44, Grove, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

Rodney Guy O'Brien, 41, Joplin, assault

Clarence Leroy Parks, 45, Springfield, statutory sodomy

Darlene Swanson, 61, Garfield, Ark., theft/stealing

Heather Dawn Walker, 29, Pineville, passing bad check

July 12

Ronny Bill, 41, Noel, burglary and forgery

Dregon Wayne Charlton, 20, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle, theft/stealing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Christopher L. Hall, 37, Neosho, theft/stealing

Brady Shane Vance, 37, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle and fraudulent use of credit/debit device

Kaleen Yarrington, 26, Neosho, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

July 13

Sonya Natosha Dawson, 46, Noel, assault -- special victim

July 14

Vern Bush, 50, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Daniel Thomas Craig, 26, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop

Nathan Allen Haury, 36, Grove, Okla., burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Taylor Louis, 35, Joplin, failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license

July 15

Matthew Wayne Adkins, 36, Afton, Okla., robbery

Ani Anison, 21, Noel, burglary and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Anthony Scott Davis, 46, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Michelle Davean Goostree, 32, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

July 16

Elvis Joseph, 36, Noel, assault and property damage

John D. Price, 61, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Wesley Robinson, 45, Seligman, tampering with property of another and unlawful use of weapon

July 17

William Ralph Colvard, 35, Joplin, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine

Scott Olan Heckmaster, 30, Goodman, child molestation