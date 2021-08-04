This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
July 4
Jose Carlos Gonzalez, 29, Noel, assault -- special victim, domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Michael Raper, 32, no address given, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
Donna Jean Waldrip, 33, Sulphur Springs, Ark., hindering prosecution of a felony
July 5
Mark Anthony Bobacher, 21, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Crystal Renae Davidson, 35, Anderson, health department violation
Rosie Dyvette Lopez, 44, Springdale, Ark., theft/stealing
Edras Noe Ramos-Mendez, 30, Anderson, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
July 6
Earl Frederick Schreiber IV, 41, Grove, Okla., burglary
Kelby Brok Tettenhorst, 26, Aurora, Mo., probation violation
Brandon Michael White, 24, Garfield, Ark., fish without permit for non-resident and out-of-state fugitive
July 7
Edmundo Joseph Cordero, 28, no address given, domestic assault, kidnapping, burglary, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting, possession of a defaced firearm, failure to produce license on command, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, failed to obey traffic control devices and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Otis Lavon Graves Jr., 51, Higginsville, Mo., theft/stealing
July 9
Debra Ann Brazeal, 35, Pineville, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
July 10
Gene Thomas Haynes, 45, Anderson, passing bad check
David Paul Henderson, 42, Anderson, property damage
Geovanny Ramos, no age given, no address given, DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width
Raymond V. River, 34, Noel, fish without permit
July 11
Clayton D. Burke, 22, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Katherine J. Holland, 44, Grove, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
Rodney Guy O'Brien, 41, Joplin, assault
Clarence Leroy Parks, 45, Springfield, statutory sodomy
Darlene Swanson, 61, Garfield, Ark., theft/stealing
Heather Dawn Walker, 29, Pineville, passing bad check
July 12
Ronny Bill, 41, Noel, burglary and forgery
Dregon Wayne Charlton, 20, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle, theft/stealing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Christopher L. Hall, 37, Neosho, theft/stealing
Brady Shane Vance, 37, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle and fraudulent use of credit/debit device
Kaleen Yarrington, 26, Neosho, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
July 13
Sonya Natosha Dawson, 46, Noel, assault -- special victim
July 14
Vern Bush, 50, Gravette, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Daniel Thomas Craig, 26, Pineville, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, theft/stealing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop
Nathan Allen Haury, 36, Grove, Okla., burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Taylor Louis, 35, Joplin, failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates and operated motor vehicle on highway without a valid license
July 15
Matthew Wayne Adkins, 36, Afton, Okla., robbery
Ani Anison, 21, Noel, burglary and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Anthony Scott Davis, 46, Springdale, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Michelle Davean Goostree, 32, Neosho, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
July 16
Elvis Joseph, 36, Noel, assault and property damage
John D. Price, 61, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Wesley Robinson, 45, Seligman, tampering with property of another and unlawful use of weapon
July 17
William Ralph Colvard, 35, Joplin, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine/methamphetamine
Scott Olan Heckmaster, 30, Goodman, child molestation