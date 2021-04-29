RELIGION: Storms Are Coming

We are in the midst of a storm without a future as far as the world can see. It's only through the strength of our Father that we can find the way through the storm to eternal life.

Pastor blessed us with a song that is one of my favorites. The words are so true that they should touch the lives of all who believe in our Lord Jesus Christ. It tells us that, "we are too close to Heaven to turn around in sin. I'm too far along my journey; I've almost made it in. I won't look back. I will plant my feet on higher ground 'cause I'm too close to turn around."

How true are these words? Do you feel that you are too far on this journey to go back to a life of sin? I surely know that I could never exist in the life I once lived. When you see the light of the Lord, it is so precious and all you want is to dig deeper and deeper in the word to find His perfect will for your life.

There are many promises with salvation. You read of one in Matthew chapter 7, verses 24-25. It says that "whosoever hears the sayings of God and doeth them, to them He will liken them unto a wise man which built his house upon a rock. When the rain comes and the storm rages the house will not fall, for it is built on Jesus the solid rock." We must be strong and steadfast in the word of God, not being tossed to and fro.

In Luke chapter 11 verse 21-22, we are taught that a strong man who is armed will keep his home and goods at peace. But if a stronger man comes and takes over, he will overcome the first man and take his house and all his goods. This is why we must put on the whole armour of God, leaving no weakness so that the second man cannot have power over him.

Ephesians chapter 6, verses 10-12, says, "Finally brethren be strong in the Lord, and the power of his might. Verse 11 says, "Again put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil." Verse 12 warns that we fight not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against the darkness of this world. We are to do all we know and are taught then stand. Jesus is our foundation and we are the builders, we are to be careful how we build. Be a strong builder so your life will not wash away as the sands of the sea. God is our strength and with him all things are victorious against Satan.

In chapter 2, verse 1, of Job, we see a time when those who loved the Lord gathered and Satan also came. In verse 2, God asked Satan, from whence comest thou? And Satan answered the Lord, and said from going to and fro in the earth and from walking up and down it. Satan was seeking whom he may devour. He set his sight on Job and would desire to cause him to turn his life over to the evil one. He thought that if he destroyed everything Job loved that he would turn from God. Even Job's wife told him to curse God and die. From the pain Job suffered through the afflictions poured upon his body, you would think he would be weak and tempted to turn away. But instead, he said, "Though all this has come upon me, I will not sin with my lips.

2 Corinthians, chapter 13, verse 5, tells us to examine ourselves whether we be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you. We cannot let fear of things to come control our lives. In 2 Timothy, chapter 1, verse 7, we are told that God has not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and a sound mind. Use that mind to understand that God is never going to leave us in the storm alone. He is always there to protect us. In Ephesians, chapter 3, verses 16 and 17, we are blessed with these words, "He will grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his spirit in the inner man. That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye being rooted and grounded in love can do all things through Christ which strengthens you."

In closing, Pastor told about a hard time in his life when God gave him strength and spoke words of encouragement to him. He told us that we should always remember that God's word is true and will not fail.

