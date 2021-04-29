Pineville Discusses Water Projects

The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, discussed two water projects.

One project was a water line on St. John's Street, for which the board opened bids. Ayers Construction bid $61,960 for the project. Aaron's Home Remodel and Repair bid $42,000, and Lane Construction bid $31,250.

Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley told the board that if the city were to do the project in-house it would be a year before work could start because there are so many other things that have to get done first. The board voted to accept the low bid from Lane Construction.

The other project was the Big Sugar Creek water line. City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin said the engineer's estimate for how much the project would cost was $14,750.

Tinsley said the project has to be engineered because it involves an upgrade from a four-inch line to a six-inch line to accommodate a fire hydrant.

The board voted to move forward with the engineering on the project, which will be with Smith and Co.

Also Tuesday, the board approved the first reading of a resolution to voluntarily annex 2109 Jesse James Road.

Ziemianin also told the board the city has a CD in Cornerstone Bank for $154,000 that just renewed and that Mayor Gregg Sweeten had tried to cash it out but needed a motion in the minutes of a meeting. The board approved a motion to cash out the CD.

In other business the board:

• Accepted a bid for $10 from Fire Diamond Investments to remove the old house on Olin Street within 45 days.

• Approved paying bills in the amount of $17,331.