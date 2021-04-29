Obituaries

Tyler Easton Carroll

Oct. 6, 1988

April 17, 2021

Tyler Easton Carroll, 32, of Springfield, Mo., died suddenly Saturday, April 17, 2021, while in Pittsburgh, Penn.

He was born Oct. 6, 1988, in Little Rock, Ark., to Thomas William II and Ellen Adele (Cooper) Carroll. His formative years were spent in Monett, Mo. He was a 2006 graduate of Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, Kan. He furthered his education by attending Labette Community College in Parsons, Kan., graduating from Missouri Welding Institute in Nevada, Mo., in 2008, and earning a finance degree from Pittsburg State University in 2016. One of his interests was the electric guitar. He was a journeyman pipe welder, operating out of the UA local 178 pipefitter trade union traveling all over the U.S. in high profile jobs requiring both military and nuclear clearances. He enjoyed reading about philosophy and history and was a KC Chiefs fan.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Mark Cooper; and his paternal grandparents, Dr. Thomas and Vee Carroll.

Survivors are his parents, Ellen Dhooghe (David) of Parsons, Kan., and Tom Carroll (Marian) of Pittsburg; and a brother, Adam Carroll (Sheena) of Springfield.

Funeral services will be held privately in Anderson, Mo., with Billy Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in the Peace Valley Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Monett with the date and time still to be determined.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Mikel Ralph Coffee

Nov. 19, 1962

April 22, 2021

Mikel Ralph Coffee, 58, of Neosho, Mo., died Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his residence with family by his side.

He was born Nov. 19, 1962, in Hutchinson, Kan., to Cleo Ralph and Andrea Sue (Brewer) Coffee. He worked for Zachry Engineering. He enjoyed travel, drawing, writing stories and was a history buff.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Robert Hice Coffee, Troy Allen Coffee.

Survivors are his four children, William Mikel Coffee of Broken Arrow, Okla., Mikel Ralph Coffee Jr. of Guthrie, Okla., Meagan Darnell Pettinger of Spring, Texas, Jessica Rene Rowell of Siblee, Texas; two sisters, Nora Charlene Goff and Kendra Sue Coffee, both of Neosho; and 13 grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Jane Cemetery in Jane, Mo. with Pastor Tom Wilson officiating.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Morris Eugene Copsey

March 25, 1939

April 23, 2021

Morris Eugene Copsey, 82, of Gravette, Ark., died Friday, April 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Payne, Ohio on March 25, 1939, to Charles E. Copsey and Esther DeLaurelle Copsey. He retired from security at Webertown Mall in Stockton, Calif. He enjoyed playing his guitar, singing and restoring a 1957 Ford truck.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Mundy; his son, Morris Copsey Jr.; his daughter, LeeAnn Sprinkle; his grandson, Nico; and his granddaughter, Bambie.

Survivors are his wife of 35 years, Terri; his children, Debbie (James) Bossard, Theresa Copsey and Cliff of Monroeville, Ala.; step-daughters, Erica (Scott) Lovewell, Sonia (Tom) Walker; step-son, Shawn Moore; his sister, Joan Arvil Sizemore of Van Wert, Ohio; his brother, Lynn Copsey of Bristol, Conn.; and 13 grandchildren.

No funeral services are planned.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Billy Don Mullin, Sr.

April 11, 1942

April 22, 2021

Billy Don Mullin, Sr., 79, of Noel, Mo., died Thursday, April 22, 2021, in the comfort of his home.

He was born April 11, 1942, in Anderson, Mo., to Frank and Nina (Kirby) Mullin. He was raised and attended school in Anderson and was a lifelong area resident. On July 6, 1991, he married Margaret Carson. He worked in construction throughout his life, retiring as a foreman from Builtwell Construction in Hiwassee, Ark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and three sisters; and grandson, Zachary Geeding.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Margaret Mullin of the home; four children, Sarah Boyd (Steven) of Neosho, Billy Mullin Jr. of Anderson, Russell Mullin (Kim) of Pineville, Frankie Mullin of New York; three step-children, Wayne Carson (Amy) of Humboldt, Kan., Kathy Cook of Gravette, Ark., Shelby Saunders (Mike) of Noel; and 13 grandchildren.

A visitation was held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in the Noel Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Noel, Mo.

Ebenee Shayain Munoz

April 21, 2004

April 24, 2021

Ebenee Shayain Munoz, 17, of Southwest City, Mo., died suddenly Saturday, April 24, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born April 21, 2004, in Joplin, Mo., to Jacqueline (Barton) Mitchell and Eric Munoz-Prez. She was a lifelong resident of Southwest City. She was in her junior year at McDonald County High School, where she was involved in track, basketball, powerlifting, and the honors program. She had hopes of attending medical school. She enjoyed playing sports, spending time with her friends and working weekends at Sonic.

Her maternal grandmother, Jackie Barton, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her parents, Jacqueline Mitchell and husband Mitch of Southwest City and Eric Munoz-Prez of Noel; a brother, Eric Munoz Jr. of Southwest City; maternal grandfather, David Barton of Southwest City; paternal grandparents, Leoncia Prez and Servando Munoz; and her boyfriend, Logan Harriman of Rocky Comfort.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Darin Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Saratoga Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Online condolences may be left at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Carol Rae Shockley

June 25, 1963

April 23, 2021

Carol Rae Shockley of Pineville, Mo., died April 23, 2021, with her husband by her side, after a battle with cancer.

She was born June 25, 1963, in Gravette, Ark., to Calvin Swift and Mary Ann (January) Edwards. She was a member of the Pineville First Baptist Church and was employed by Preferred Family Health Care as a case manager at Wild Wood Ranch in Joplin, Mo. She enjoyed family gatherings, crocheting and spending time with her husband and Beaumont, her fur baby.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Mary Marler of Gravette, Ark.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny of the home; her daughter, Alisha Shockley of Bella Vista, Ark., her son, Jesse Carnahan (Laura) of Jay, Okla.; two sisters, Debbie Griggs (Larry) of Norfolk, Ark., Carla Lasiter (Dawayne) of Pineville; and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Tri-City Community Church at the corner of Jesse James Road and Business 71 in Pineville, from 4 until 6 p.m.

Billy Mullin Sr.

Mikel Coffee

Carol Shockley

Ebenee Munuz