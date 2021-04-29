Noel Woman's Club April Meeting

The Noel Woman's Club meeting was held Tuesday, April 13, with eight members and one visitor present.

The meeting was called to order by Vice President Vicki Barth. We recited the pledge of allegiance and Lord's Prayer. Roll call was taken and the minutes were read and approved. Bonnie Leonard gave the treasurer's report, which was also approved. We recently received and appreciate a donation for $200.

We discussed the flea market booth that we now have at Rags to Riches in Anderson. We received our first check for the few days that we had in that month. We all need to help stock the booth and tag our own items. Number 90 needs to be on the tag.

We discussed the bake sale which is coming up this Saturday, April 17, in front of Harps. Bonnie and Hannah will work the sale -- thank you to both of them.

We reviewed the applications for our scholarships and selected two winners. We were disappointed that we only received three applications this year. The school put this form online instead of handing out the forms in person. Winners will be announced at the end of the school assembly.

We discussed having a "meal-to-go" drive-by dinner as a fundraiser. We decided to postpone it as we know of two already planned for this month.

We put the donation we usually make to the summer ball program on hold until we can find out more information.

Our program was a silent plant auction and we went home with some new plants and raised money for our club.

The hostess was Debbie Powell and she served delicious refreshments. We want to thank our visitor Rhonda Todd for joining us.

Our next meeting will be Tuesday, May 11, and the hostess will be Hannah Bartholomew. We invite you to join us for a meeting. Call President Melissa Lance at 417-455-6674 for additional information.