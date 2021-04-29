Museum Reopening Memorial Day Weekend

After a year of being closed due to the covid-19 pandemic, the McDonald County Historic Courthouse Museum will reopen on Memorial Day weekend.

McDonald County Historical Society board chair Lynn Tatum said the board did research on what other museums are doing and did a survey of board members individually before coming to the decision. She said the museum will remain open throughout the season, which runs through summer and fall, unless the situation with the pandemic changes in some major way.

"Keeping people safe and keeping our docents safe and being a good role model in the community ... would be uppermost in our minds," she said.

The museum will open Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29. The board meets the first Monday in May to discuss further details.

Tatum noted the museum has added some new exhibits in the last year that the public has never seen. There is a new exhibit on schools in the county in the superintendent's office, and a wall in the military room has been completely changed. Some painting has been done, and carpet has been put down in the theater as well as black and white tile in the drug store, she said.

The museum has a new Dorfman figure, a human-like museum figure, styled as a suffragette, she said. Last year was the centennial of women getting the right to vote, and the Dorfman figure is inspired by Rettie Foster Tatum of Anderson, who was a suffragette and became a delegate to the Republican National Convention, she said.

"The museum has some fresh looks that we didn't get to share last year, and we're ready to show it off," she said.

Tatum also said the board has decided to go forward with its annual banquet and fundraising gala, which is the historical society's number one fundraiser. The organization did not hold the event last year. It is set for Friday, Oct. 8, at River Ranch.

"We're all weary of staying secluded and having the museum shut down, and we need the fundraising opportunities," she said.

The historical society will also be selling copies of Dwight Pogue's book, 1961 Ozark Breakaway: The Year McDonald County Seceded From Missouri. Copies will be available in mid-May at the historical society's website, mcdonaldcountyhistory.org, and at the organization's booth at Rags to Riches.