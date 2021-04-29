Mobile vendors addressed at SWC council meeting

A business license request for a mobile kettle corn business caused conversation to pop off during Southwest City's regular meeting of the board of alderman on Tuesday.

Mayor David Blake welcomed the idea of pop-up eateries, noting that the area is "starving to death for something to eat in town."

City Clerk Krystal Austen noted that a business license is a one-time fee of $25 whereas a vendor license costs $25 and is valid for the specified date.

Steven Golden noted that brick and mortar businesses pay for the privilege to operate a business in town and he believes that those who choose to be mobile vendors shouldn't be afforded a standing business license.

Blake noted that some vendors have a sales tax ID, which would contribute to the local economy, but many others do not.

Alderman Shain Scott said, regardless, he would like to see more businesses, vendors and individuals throughout the city in the coming year.

The council voted to deny city business licenses to traveling vendors. Alderman Scott voted nay.

Mayor Blake updated council members on the progress of repairing the dam at Blankenship Park. He reported that the flood-gate and tunnel have been installed, clay has been compacted and Matt Walters is in the process of dressing the banks.

The council voted to pay Walters $8,000 towards the project and retain the remaining $4,703.07 until completion and inspection by the mayor.

"It's gonna look great when it's done," Mayor Blake said.

Departmental Reports

Firefighter Brent Blake reported on behalf of Fire Chief Shane Clark. Blake said that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three motor vehicle accidents and one medical call, extinguished two structure fires and one grass fire and provided aid to neighboring agencies twice.

Clerk Austen added that Clark is setting up the department's new reporting system and is optimistic that the system will be up and running in May.

Mayor Blake said that the fire department is in dire need of new equipment and the funds to purchase new equipment. He said it w0uld cost close to $80,000 to secure five full sets of bunker gear and 10 self-contained breathing apparatuses with spare bottles.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has taken three reports, assisted with one lock-out, provided aid to neighboring agencies twice and responded to 75 calls for service.

Clerk Austen reported on behalf of Public Works Director Shane Clark. Austen said the street department plans to begin cold patching streets next week, weather allowing, and there has been an increase in dog calls recently. She said the water department has been reading meters and the wastewater department has been combating ongoing issues with the lift station in Blankenship Park.

Austen announced that one of the newly purchased lawnmowers has been delivered, much to the excitement of the city employees.

In other business, the council:

• Spoke about American Rescue Plan funding, disbursements and eligible expenses;

• Issued start-up funds for the ballpark concession stand;

• Granted Manuel Herrera an add-on permit and permission to temporarily park a camping trailer on his property at 701 N. Main Street while remodeling his home following a fire;

• Spoke with Gabriel Hernandez about building a duplex on his property on Bluebird Lane and what the project would entail;

• Voted to upgrade computers and install a backup server at City Hall and the police department at a cost of $8,035;

• Accepted Clerk Austen's request to destroy documents per Missouri's record retention schedule;

• Paid bills in the amount of $11,255.24.