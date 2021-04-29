Sign in
MCHS Golf Team Finishes 14th at Carthage

April 29, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Courtesy Photo McDonald County senior Parker Toney hits a drive at a recent tournament.

Parker Toney led the McDonald County High School golf team by firing a 95 at the Sonic Invitational held on April 19 at the Carthage Golf Course in Carthage.

Corey Creason also broke the 100 barrier for the Mustangs with a 98, while Jordan Meador just missed getting under the century mark with a 101. John Boze rounded out the Mustang scores with a 108.

McDonald County finished in 14th place out of 19 teams in the team standings with a 402 total. Springfield Glendale won the team title with a 299 total to beat runner-up Joplin by 10 strokes.

McDonald County returned to Carthage on April 27 for the Big 8 Conference Golf Championships.

Courtesy Photo Corey Creason, senior from McDonald County High School, lines up a putt at a recent tournament.
