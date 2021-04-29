Library Ready For Summer

The library has collaborated with Karen Madsen and the OCH Clinic in Noel to help promote reading and library resources in the Community. OCH will now be including a bookmark with the free books distributed to young patients. And, anyone who receives a bookmark from the OCH Clinic in Noel may present it at the Noel Community Library for an additional free book!

This year's Summer Reading Program theme is Tails and Tales!

The McDonald County Library staff has been working diligently to provide a fun and exciting summer reading program for 2021. For the 2021 summer reading program, the library is making every effort to impress!

The library will kick off this year's Summer Reading Program with Thorni Ridge Exotics Petting Zoo and invites everyone to the Pineville library on June 5 to sign up for the Summer Reading Program while enjoying Thorni Ridge Exotic's animals and yard games. While at the library, don't forget to pick up a calendar of summer events and programs offered this summer.

The library wants to reward everyone for participating in Summer Reading 2021. Anyone who brings back a completed reading log will receive a gift of his or her choice and will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a grand prize!

Grand prizes located at both the Pineville and Southwest City Library will include a five-piece patio set, kayaks, camping tents, fishing poles, children's tablets, Branson tickets, and much more.

Summer Reading-themed T-shirts and book bags will be on sale at each branch of the library!

Missouri Conservationists will supply fishing poles and tackle to the library for patron use. Fishing poles will be available for checkout at each branch of the library. For more information about our fishing poles, please call the library at 417-223-4489.

Have you been interested in your family tree but not sure know where to start? The library has one of the best local and regional history and genealogy departments in the State of Missouri. It offers a wide variety of services, including its collection of obituaries that date back into the 1800s, and Heritage Quest, which is accessible with your library card.

Remember anyone can obtain a library card. Residents of McDonald County will need to provide a photo ID and proof of their mailing address. Nonresidents will pay a small fee of $3 for three months or $10 per year.

The library also offers more than just books. It offers movies, audiobooks, genealogy assistance, a microfilm reader, Heritage Quest, public-access computers, free wireless internet, EbscoHost, and Missouri Libraries to Go (downloadable audio and eBooks on Overdrive or Libby.) All are free with your library card!