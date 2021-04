Land Transfers

Donald R. Boyer, deceased, and Gloria K. Boyer to Randi Sumler and Logan Sumler. Sec, 22, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

James L. and Faith I. Armstrong Joint Revocable Trust, Trustee Faith I. Armstrong and Trustee James L. Armstrong to Cheri Lynn Cowinand Danny Ray Cowin. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Laverna Swinehart to Patricia E. Patton. Sec. 19, Twp. 23, Rge. 32 and Sec. 30, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Shauna Roughton and Michael Roughton to Whitney Montgomery and Nathan D. Montgomery. Sec. 8, Twp. 21, Rge. 30.

Brandie Lynn Washam and Nathan Andrew Washam to Taylor Guy and Cody Guy. Hall Hills Estates. Lot 15. McDonald County, Mo.

Darbi Stancell and Bruce Stancell to Tina J. Presley and Robert H. Presley. Sec. 17, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Charla Brewer, Shannon Brewer, Alicia Brady and Jeff Brady to Charla Brewer and Shannon Brewer. Pinecrest Development. Lot 26. McDonald County, Mo.

Christene Nass and Thomas J. Nass to Ria Lee, LLC. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

S. Anglin & Associates, #12, LLC to Jill Buske and Brian Buske. Sec. 19, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Linda Thurman and Bradley Thurman to Emily Jordan and Gavin Jordan. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Linda Thurman and Bradley Thurman to Kadie Nease. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Irene B. Mullett and Leroy H. Mullett to Bethel A.M. Church. Sec. 11, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Marie Strader and Steven Adam Strader to Christy Siebert, Anthony Siebert, Cecilia Camama and Conrado Camama. Sec. 24, Twp. 22, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.