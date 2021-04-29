Junior Salas' Javelin Throw, Personal Best and Wins Event

Of the several personal records set by members of the McDonald County High School track team at the Jason Pyrah Invitational held on April 22 at Willard High School, it was the javelin throw by Mariana Salas that stood out.

The junior won the event with a throw of 34.81 meters (114-02) beating her nearest competitor by almost two meters. Her winning effort was also a personal record by about two meters.

The girls' team received a top-five performance from the 4x800 relay team of Madison Burton, Savannah Leib, Melysia McCrory and Anna Belle Price that took fifth in a time of 11:36.22.

Rounding out the top eight results for the Lady Mustangs were Kaycee Factor who took seventh in the 400 (1:05.65); the 4x400 relay team of Factor, Price, Nevaeh Dodson and Reagan Myrick, seventh, 4:33.32; Melanie Gillming, seventh, pole vault, 2.16; and the 4x200 relay of Dodson, Gissele Reyes-Luna, Corina Holland and Katelynn Townsend, eighth, 1:58.64.

The team took 12th place out of 20 teams with 20.75 points. Marshfield won the team title with 122.50 points followed by Nixa in second and Ozark in third.

Boys

Andrew Moritz led the boys' team, placing in two events.

The sophomore took sixth in the javelin with a throw of 42.59 meters and eighth in the high jump with a jump of 1.65 meters,

McDonald County's only other points came from Logan Harriman, who took seventh in the discus with a throw of 40.85 meters.

McDonald County finished in 19th place in the team race. Willard won the team title with 122.50 points, with Nixa second and Joplin third.

The Mustangs next meet is the Monett Relays on April 17 at Monett High School.