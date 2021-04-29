Junior High Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader

The McDonald County junior high baseball teams swept a doubleheader from Monett on April 23 at McDonald County High School.

The seventh grade improved to 6-1 with a 3-1 win behind the pitching of Chayton Banta and Cael Carlin.

Banta went four innings to get the win while Carlin worked the fifth inning for the save.

Wyatt Gordon had a hit and two RBIs to lead the offense. Carlin had a hit and scored a run, while Banta had the other Mustang hit. J.P. Clarkson and Brodie Roessler both scored a run.

Eighth Grade

Kaleb Chandler went three innings and Hayden Lett worked the final two to lead the eighth grade to a 6-3 win.

Trey Hardin had a hit and scored two runs, while Adidan Spears, Chandler, Tyce Hardin and Marshall Grissom also had hits. Spears, Grissom, Axeton Bateman and Peyton Sebation all scored a run.

The win gives the eighth grade a season record of 3-2.

McDonald County hosted Grove on April 26 and Providence Academy on April 28 before traveling to Neosho on April 29.