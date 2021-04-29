Hines shares vision for Anderson, urges others to do same

Anderson's West Ward alderman Don Hines has a vision for the city. During his first council meeting since being elected on April 6, Hines shared his goals and asked other council members to share theirs as well.

"My vision for the next year in the city has really been pushing on me since I was re-elected," he said.

Hines has lived in Anderson for 35 years and has previously served as an alderman for five years.

Hines said he would like to see streets throughout town repaved and sidewalks expanded; law enforcement, volunteer firefighters and all city employees equipped to do their job well and safely; outdated water lines replaced efficiently and meaningful investments made into all city parks -- including the ballpark.

"I want residents to see improvement happening and work being done," Hines said.

He went on to inquire about other alderman's goals for the city and the steps that need to be taken to see results.

Hines suggested creating a living vision board to be displayed at City Hall and encourages council members and citizens alike to make contributions.