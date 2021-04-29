Family Remembers Shawna 'Grace Doe' Garber

The remains in a 30-year-old case were identified as Shawna Garber, the television reporter announced. Roger Uitts realized they were talking about his sister. "I actually saw it on the news," he said.

The Topeka, Kan., man never stopped looking for his sister. He was 15-years old at the time and his younger brother was around five or six. Little Shawna was about four when they all were taken away from their mother and placed into foster care.

Little brother, Rob, was in kindergarten and Uitts was in high school. The principal came into his classroom and said he would be going home to Uncle Junior and Aunt Erma's house. He'd have to take a different bus home.

It would be years before he knew exactly what happened.

For Uitts, going to church meant his chance to see his little sister. Their foster care families went to the same church, so Uitts saw Shawna on Sundays.

The last time he saw little Shawna was in 1973. "I never quit trying to look for her. I wanted to find her and see how she had come out in life." Her rocky start in life with childhood abuse would become one of her first and biggest hurdles.

Uitts hoped to reconnect. He never thought her absence -- and discovery -- would come through a television-broadcasted news announcement.

"You never once think it's happening to you," he said.

Childhood Memories

Uitts has fond memories of Shawna. But it's taken him years to process her horrific start to life.

"I haven't come to grips with what happened to Shawna in the first place when she was a baby," he said.

Over the years, Uitts looked for Shawna and wondered what she had made of her life. He was shocked to discover she had been murdered 30-years ago.

"Grace Doe was" discovered on Dec. 2, 1990, near an abandoned farmhouse on Oscar Talley Road, between Lanagan and Pineville, according to reports. A couple collecting cans discovered her remains. Her killer utilized six different types of cord and clothesline for bondage, investigators have said. The six different types of cord included military cord that was not available to the public in 1990, reports said. Investigators believe Doe was raped before being strangled.

Recently, DNA testing revealed Grace Doe was Shawna. Tragically, Shawna's life was impacted early on by a horrific family incident.

Uitts was out of foster care when he finally learned about the past. The three children -- Roger, Rob and Shawna -- were siblings who were taken away. Later, their mother gave birth to Danielle, who had a different father.

That man, half-sister Danielle's father, told Uitts that his mom was angry that day. She wanted to borrow the keys to take the car into town. She and her husband got into a fight. She was angry and screaming and went into the house. She set Shawna on fire, Uitts said.

For some 20 years, Uitts did not discuss the details with his wife. Only two friends really knew what happened. "It's a painful thing," he said. "I suppressed it for quite a long time."

Uitts' mom was hospitalized before she died four years ago. Uitts was working for the hospital at the time and took a full day off to be with her. He tried to make amends as best he could. "I never have forgiven my mom but we were able to make peace," he said. "She had some mental issues. She never was really good with relationships."

Over the years, Uitts tried to put the rocky childhood memories behind him. He tried to move on while seeking Shawna.

Now, as he comes to grips with what happened, he begins processing all the new facts: what exactly took place; why was Shawna murdered.

"It's beginning a whole new journey," he said.

Uitts certainly wants to find her killer. He seeks justice.

"I just want to find the person responsible," Uitts said. "That will put my heart into one piece again."