Courthouse News

Division I

The following cases were filed:

Thomas Ray Russell vs. Armonda Marissa Adams. Dissolution.

Steven R. Sanders vs. Tina D. Sanders. Dissolution.

Krensileen Kulion vs. Glean Kulion. Dissolution.

Cory Shane Inman vs. Ashley Nicole Inman. Dissolution.

Kelsea B. Darden vs. Robert L. Gilliam. Dissolution.

Shira D. Blalock vs. Jason R. Blalock. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Ira G. Allman. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Joseph A. Mustain. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Audra L. Robinson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Randall K. Allison. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cali A. Bell. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

The following cases were heard:

Ivan Bolanos vs. Julie Bolanos. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Cali A. Bell. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $156.

Samantha J. Cotton. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $256.50.

Latisha S. Gutierrez-Menjivar. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Tara L. Johnson. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of$85.50.

Elauna R. Knoefler. Failed to display plated on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of$50.50.

Audra L. Johnson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Barbara A. Weathers. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $350.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Robin Christina Abreo. Breach of contract.

Sandra Blankenship vs. Rhonda McIntire. Unlawful detainer.

Joanna Garcia vs. Ira G. Allman. Small claims over $100.

Penny McQueen vs. Gavin Guise. Small claims over $100.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Brianna C. McDonald. Suit on account.

Cach, LLC vs. John White. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Lori A. Bolen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Justin J. McCarthy. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kaitlin M. Blackman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Donyell J. Kress. Exceeded posted speed limit and operated motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision reducing material applied to side window.

Bret L. Huddleston. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Michael R. Liddekee. Exceeded posted speed limit.

John E. Pulk. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Audra L. Robinson. Leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Joseph A. Mustain.

Mikayla K.P. Mitchell. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit.

Anthony O'Leary. Assault.

Reno R. Gallegos. Violation of order of protection for adult.

Dillon B. Woods. Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop.

Ira G. Allman. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Felonies:

Adam W. Austin. Domestic assault.

Stanley Robert Copeland. Rape or attempted rape.

Martin Murillo Jr. Rape or attempted rape and statutory sodomy.

Vicente Hernandez. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

David Molina Se. Assault -- serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Joseph A. Baldonado. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Tiffany K. Jones. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Terson Romos. Domestic assault.

Madisyn L. Taylor. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Ryan Stabeno. Domestic assault -- serious physical injury and armed criminal action.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Randy Bochmeyer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Johnathan Bradley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Michael D. Brown. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Kay Cooper. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Micaela M. Davies. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC vs. Annette Freytag. Breach of contract. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Douglas Geeding. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stanley Haywood. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Mariner Finance, LLC vs. Michelle D. Keene. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Pa T. Lee. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Clyde Materne. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Michael Murphy. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Citibank vs. Michael Rodriguez. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Sherrie Schooley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Carl Warren. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Ginger Warren. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jose S. Andrew. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Lucas A. Bowman. DWI -- alcohol and failed to drive within single lane of roadway having three or more lanes. Guilty plea. Fine of $450.

Homero Estrada Martinez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Jonathan L. Gibbs. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Latisha S. Gutierrez-Menjivar. Driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Debra Johnson. Passing bad check and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tyler R. Lentz. Exceeded posted speed limit and failed to place vehicle not in motion as near right-hand side of highway as practicable. Guilty plea. Fine of $191.

Nichole R. Letts. Endangering the welfare of a child. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Anthony V. Reddick. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely and exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $216.

Jose Valdez-Arriola. Drive commercial motor vehicle without commercial motor vehicle driver's license. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Tina Waits. Trespassing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Goutham R. Yerrabelly. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Nicholas J. Bresnehen. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Maurice A. Henderson. Property damage. Alford plea. Five years supervised probation.

Regina Lynn Perry. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Troy Lee Stancell. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Marvin J. Tagg. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Steven S. Vance. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.