Joplin Model Train Show

The Joplin History & Mineral Museum is hosting a Model Train Show and Swap Meet from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the museum. Included will be operating model train layouts, over 50 tables of scale model train items, and antique collectible toy trains. Admission is $4 per adult, children 12 and under are admitted free with paid adult. The Joplin History & Mineral Museum is located at 504 South Schifferdecker, in Schifferdecker Park, Joplin, Mo. All proceeds at the door go to benefit the Joplin History & Mineral Museum.

Bunker Hill Music

This month's singing will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Bunker Hill School House. The school is located east of Anderson -- take E76 Highway W and turn right on W. The school is on the right. All are welcome. Call 417-223-4444 with any questions.

Women in Agriculture free online courses

Women involved in agriculture can learn how to strengthen their farming operation and network with other women in the industry at a free online Annie's Project course presented by the University of Missouri Extension and the Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

Annie's Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management, said Karisha Devlin, an MU Extension agricultural business specialist.

Due to funding from Missouri SBDC and the CARES Act, the class is offered at no cost.

Participants will attend weekly online sessions via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos via Google Classroom. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education, Devlin said.

Participants can choose between mid-day sessions or evening sessions: Mid-day session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Tuesdays, May 4-June 1, or evening session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. -- Thursdays, May 6-June 3

Class size will be limited to 20 individuals per time slot. The registration deadline is Friday, April 30.

2021 Hill n' Hollow Master Gardener Plant Sale

The 2021 Hill n' Hollow Master Gardener Plant Sale will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 1, located at 21100 Gateway Drive in Goodman. There will be a great selection of perennials, vegetables, bulbs and more! For more information, call 480-242-5788.

NWA Women's Chorus

NWA Women's Chorus (aka Bella Vista Women's Chorus) celebrates the start of rehearsals again. Women who love to sing from Benton, Washington and McDonald counties are invited to join. All are welcome, with no tryouts or experience needed. Performances include classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care centers and veterans centers. Rehearsals are at 12:45 p.m. every Monday, beginning May 3, at Bella Vista's St. Bernard's Church Hall in Bella Vista, with plenty of room to spread out and follow Arkansas State covid-19 guidelines. Call Elaine at 918-857-1675 or visit www.NWArkansasWomensChorus.com.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus will restart meetings from 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (enter at the north door). To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. Social distancing and mask-wearing are required. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. The invite is for women of all ages and voice ranges to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479 876 7204, or visit the website at www.perfectharmonybv.com.

Free Suicide Prevention Zoom Classes

An hour of your time could save a life. The University of Missouri Extension will offer free one-hour suicide prevention training sessions online in May.

QPR Gatekeeper Training helps participants "question, persuade and refer" someone who may be suicidal, says MU Extension health and safety specialist Karen Funkenbusch. QPR was created in 1995 by clinical psychologist Paul Quinnett as an emergency mental health intervention for suicidal persons.

The free sessions, presented via Zoom, will help anyone who wants to know the warning signs of suicide, know how to offer help and how to get help to save a life, Funkenbusch says. Participants learn to be "gatekeepers," who can recognize when a person might be in a suicide crisis and knows how to respond.

"A gatekeeper can be anyone," Funkenbusch says. "We can all save lives. Signs of crisis are all around us. The QPR hourlong training empowers people to recognize those signs and make a positive difference."

At the end of the training, attendees receive a two-year certification.

Dates and times: Tuesday, May 4, 12-1 p.m.; Thursday, May 6, 12-1 p.m.; Thursday, May 6, 6-7 p.m.; Tuesday, May 11, 12-1 p.m.; Thursday, May 13, 12-1 p.m.; Tuesday, May 18, 6-7 p.m.; Thursday, May 20, 12-1 p.m. and Tuesday, May 25, 6-7 p.m.

Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/qpr-gatekeeper-training-via-zoom.

Home Gardening Webinar

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a webinar series to help beginning home gardeners grow a vegetable garden. The Zoom course covers the basics from planning and seed starting to diseases and insects. Sessions are 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursdays through May 27. Live sessions include lectures followed by question-and-answer periods with MU Extension horticulture specialists. "For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens," said MU Extension horticulturist Debi Kelly.

Schedule of topics -- May 6: Diseases in your garden; May 13: Insects in your garden; May 20: Herbs and May 27: Perennial and specialty vegetables.

Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-home-gardening-webinar-series. For questions, contact Kelly at [email protected] or 636-797-5391.

Virtual Beef Cooking Club

Get hands-on experience cooking beef at home, including recipes, cooking tips and nutrition information. When you register, you will receive a link to watch at showtime or a later time. You will also receive the recipe, shopping list and more.

Your Virtual Cooking Club Host -- Luella was raised on a fifth-generation farm and developed a passion for agriculture early on. Luella has worked with 4-H youth and commodity groups to promote agriculture education in the classroom. She is leading a national AG literacy program and school lunch program to expand beef offerings and nutrition connections. She also leads a consumer outreach team as the consumer affairs director for the Missouri Beef Industry Council. She is the author of a cookbook and children's book series that highlights agriculture and farm life.

Virtual beef cooking schedules (every Tuesday)

May 4 -- 12 p.m. -- May is Beef Month. Build Your Best Burger -- Featured Recipe: Carolina BBQ Burger

June 1 -- 12 p.m. -- United We Steak. Grilling Tips and More -- Featured Recipe: Classic Beef Kabobs and Steak Rub

Register for any or all sessions at https://ncba-uvcwn.formstack.com/forms/mobc_virtual_beef_cooking_club

Third Annual Eureka Springs Jeep Fest

The Third Annual Eureka Springs Jeep Fest will be held May 14-16, hosted by 3B Off Road.

Be part of the Jeep cruise through downtown Eureka Springs and Jeep Invasion at 3B Off Road Park. Explore the mountainous terrain and enjoy the pristine beauty of the Ozark Mountains. Whether you are looking for a laid-back trail to explore or a more challenging one to show off your driving skills, 3B is the place.

Registration includes trail pass for 3B Off Road, vehicle decal, inclusion in the Jeep cruise and T-shirt for the first 25 registrants. Check out the park at 3bOffRoad.com Use promo code JEEP21 to receive a 15% discount for camping/RV. Sign up for email updates. Activities and schedule TBA.

Register at http://www.eurekaspringschamber.com/events/details/eureka-springs-jeep-fest-05-15-2021-4326.

Safety and Health Program Event

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations will host a Safety and Health Program Management online training event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Nov. 18. The session is free and topics include workplace analysis management leadership and employee involvement, hazard prevention and control, and safety and health training. Space is limited. Call 573-522-7233 (SAFE) or visit labor.mo.gov/onsite for more information.