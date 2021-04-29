This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
April 4
Caddo Seiken Gann, 36, Anderson, parole violation
Helgen E. Phillip, 26, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
April 6
Mark Jason Branstetter, 39, Lanagan, terrorist threat
Michael Lee Brown, 32, Neosho, improper lane use and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Abel Corral, 60, Southwest City, statutory sodomy
Debra Gail Johnson, 33, Wagner, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and passing bad check
Jennifer Rae McKnight, 40, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine and methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jenny Marie Teague, 37, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, theft/stealing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
April 7
Bell Helenberger, 38, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle, forgery, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine and methamphetamine
Daniel Lee Myrick, 58, Bentonville, Ark., domestic assault, DWI -- alcohol and open container
Sean Paul Roberts, 52, Neosho, forgery
Mikalah Erin Williams, 27, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle, forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine and methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Brett Raymond Delaney, 32, Seligman, probation/parole violation and receiving stolen property
April 8
Angelo Jaime Burgos, 25, Southwest City, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
Christopher Todd Moore, 35, Anderson, parole violation and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
April 9
Keisha Lynn Bowman, 23, Stella, tampering with motor vehicle, fraudulent use of credit/debit device, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 43, Goodman, assault
Joseph Ryan Manion, 42, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and driving while revoked/suspended
Steven Scott Vance, 29, Stella, tampering with motor vehicle, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
April 10
Timothy Arnold, 37, Sulphur Springs, Ark., failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation and failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion
Jakob Walker Jones, 22, Jay, Okla., burglary