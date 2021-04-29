This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

April 4

Caddo Seiken Gann, 36, Anderson, parole violation

Helgen E. Phillip, 26, Noel, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

April 6

Mark Jason Branstetter, 39, Lanagan, terrorist threat

Michael Lee Brown, 32, Neosho, improper lane use and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Abel Corral, 60, Southwest City, statutory sodomy

Debra Gail Johnson, 33, Wagner, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and passing bad check

Jennifer Rae McKnight, 40, Goodman, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine and methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jenny Marie Teague, 37, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, theft/stealing and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

April 7

Bell Helenberger, 38, Goodman, tampering with motor vehicle, forgery, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine and methamphetamine

Daniel Lee Myrick, 58, Bentonville, Ark., domestic assault, DWI -- alcohol and open container

Sean Paul Roberts, 52, Neosho, forgery

Mikalah Erin Williams, 27, Neosho, tampering with motor vehicle, forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine and methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Brett Raymond Delaney, 32, Seligman, probation/parole violation and receiving stolen property

April 8

Angelo Jaime Burgos, 25, Southwest City, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Christopher Todd Moore, 35, Anderson, parole violation and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

April 9

Keisha Lynn Bowman, 23, Stella, tampering with motor vehicle, fraudulent use of credit/debit device, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Daniel Matagolai Igisomar, 43, Goodman, assault

Joseph Ryan Manion, 42, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and driving while revoked/suspended

Steven Scott Vance, 29, Stella, tampering with motor vehicle, theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

April 10

Timothy Arnold, 37, Sulphur Springs, Ark., failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation and failed to wear protective/approved headgear when on motorcycle in motion

Jakob Walker Jones, 22, Jay, Okla., burglary