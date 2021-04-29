Anderson's celebration of local heritage, strawberry industry returning

After a year off, Anderson's celebration of local heritage and the strawberry industry is returning on Saturday, May 22.

Festivities will begin with a high-energy donut-eating contest in Town Hole at 2:30 p.m.

A variety of vendors will be set up in the Town Hole parking area offering a wide selection of wares, including mouth-watering barbecue from local food trucks and eateries, woodwork home decor, arts, crafts, and of course fresh, local strawberries.

Bluegrass entertainment sounds off at 3 p.m. when Greenland Station takes the stage. The six-piece band began as three high school friends from Greenland Public School, south of Fayetteville, Ark., who would play together as a hobby. One of the founding members retired due to illness, but the group remains strong with two of the original founders and three additional musicians. Greenland Station puts a bluegrass twist on music from all genres. At their core, they are a "bluegrass band that doesn't stick to the rules."

At 4 p.m. The Finley River Boys will flood the speakers. The four-piece ensemble from Springfield is a high-energy, acoustic band that performs a variety of bluegrass, country, folk and gospel tunes. Four-part harmonies and intricate instrumental breaks provide a captivating experience.

The Little Miss Strawberry Pageant will grace the stage at 5 p.m. with precious little misses of all ages.

Musical performances will return at 6 p.m. with The Flyn' Buzzards. The five-piece band from Southwest Missouri plays a variety of music, including gospel, oldies rock and country with a bluegrass flare.

At 7 p.m. Possum Trot will entertain. The four-piece ensemble features banjo, bass, guitar and fiddle stylings. Established in 1977, the group has been jamming together for 44 years.

Spillwater Drive will take the stage at 8 p.m. and entertain the audience until curtain call at 8:45 p.m. The four-piece band delivers "hard-driving bluegrass music" from the Southwest Missouri/Northwest Arkansas area.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Rival competitors survey Isabelle Wittenmeyer as she intently finishes her donut and claims victory during the 2019 Donut Eating Contest. Wittenmeyer finished her donut in 1 minute, 30 seconds.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Carolina Lyster rolled into the 2019Little Miss Strawberry pageant in style with bows, balloons and plenty of patriotism. Lyster was named the first runner-up in the 0-2 years division.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS A young boy takes his chance at one of the game booths, attempting to smash a can with a heavy mallet in hopes of taking home a prize.