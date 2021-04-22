Sales Tax Receipts Reported For December

Sales tax receipts for December 2020, when compared to 2019 receipts for the same time period, show that Noel, Goodman and McDonald County experienced increases in revenue, but other municipalities saw varied increases and decreases across the board.

Sales tax receipts for December, distributed in January, are listed first below. They are followed by last year's figures, with the difference between the two, whether an increase or decrease, listed last.

McDonald County

• General Revenue -- $119,793.41; $118,529.60; up $1,263.81

• Road and Bridge -- $119,793.32; $118,529.67; up $1,263.65

• Law Enforcement -- $119,793.39; $118,529.58; up $1,263.81

• Emergency Communication -- $114,482.63; $111,900.47; up $2,582.16

Pineville

• At the time of publication, this information was not available.

Anderson

• General Revenue -- $22,117.58; $25,590.053; down $3,472.95

• Transportation -- $11,011.90; $12,305.10; down $1,293.20

• Local Option Use Tax -- $702.42; $0; up $702.42

Noel

• General Revenue -- $18,940.39; $16,543.17; up $2,397.22

• Transportation -- $8,686.23; $7,967; up $719.23

• Capital Improvements -- $7,102.62; $6,203.72; up $898.90

• Fire Protection -- $4,735.17; $4,136.11; up $599.06

Southwest City

• General Revenue -- $9,868.30; $12,126.10; down $2,257.80

• Fire Protection -- $2,399.53; $2,908.29; down $508.76

• Capital Improvement --$4,799.31; $5,816.57; down $1,017.26

• Local Option Use Tax -- $3,875.69; $2,151.19; up $1,724.50

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $3,375.84; $3,366.01; up $9.83

Goodman

• General Revenue -- $7,481.72; $5,059.11; up $2,422.61

• Transportation -- $3,741.14; $2,529.78; up $1,211.36

• Motor Vehicle Tax -- $4,059.10; last year's totals are unavailable.