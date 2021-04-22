Sign in
Pineville Increases Water, Sewer Rates

April 22, 2021 at 8:50 a.m.

The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its April 13 meeting, passed two ordinances to increase the water and sewer rates by 25 cents per gallon.

According to the water ordinance, "The minimum charge per month for residential/commercial customers within the city limits shall be $13.10 (and) the gallons usage shall change from $4.65 per 1,000 gallons to $4.90 per 1,000 gallons per month beginning April 30, 2021."

The minimum charge for customers outside the city limits is set at $30.40, and the gallons usage is set at the same rate.

According to the sewer ordinance, "The minimum charge per month for residential/commercial customers within the city limits shall be $15.10. The gallons usage shall change from $5.55 per 1,000 gallons to $5.80 per 1,000 gallons per month beginning April 30, 2021."

