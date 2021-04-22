Obituaries

Tyler Michael Ori

Sept. 21, 1994

April 15, 2021

Tyler Michael Ori, 26, of Anderson, Mo., died Thursday, April 15, 2021.

He was born Sept. 21, 1994, in Joplin, Mo., to Sherry McCumber and Michael Ori.

He enjoyed many things in this life. His family knew him to be extremely creative. He greatly enjoyed music and was very passionate about drawing. He was also a gifted mechanic.

He is survived by his parents, Sherry McCumber and Michael Ori; his maternal grandfather, Arvel Wake Jr.; his brothers, Brenton Robinson, Kevin Robinson, R.J. Robinson; his sister, Ashely Robinson; a son, Adam Ori; and a daughter, Iceland Ori.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Joe Ella Wake.

A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date.