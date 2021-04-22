Noel Cleaning Up Community

Noel officials are working this spring to help beautify their community.

A crew is working on Main Street, planting dwarf evergreens to "spruce things up and add a little color," said Christopher Craig, streets supervisor.

Craig also is interested in having new "Welcome to Noel" signs created. Working with a local artist might result in some new, colorful signs, he suggested to city council members last week.

Noel neighbors soon will have a chance to do their cleanup part next month.

A citywide "Clean Up Noel" effort will take place from Monday, May 3, to Sunday, May 16. Residents are encouraged to help clean up the city and dispose of large items. Dumpsters will be located at the city's street department building on Butler Street.

Tires and hazardous materials are not accepted. However, other large items, such as furniture and appliances, will be accepted, said Deby Hopping, Noel city clerk.

The cleanup is limited to those living inside the Noel city limits. Noel neighbors are asked to bring their utility bills with their addresses for proof of residency.

In addition, officials will host a citywide yard sale from Friday, April 30, to Sunday, May 2.

For information about either event, call the city hall at 417-475-3696.