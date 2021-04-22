New Bethel Heritage Festival Returns

The New Bethel Heritage Festival will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 8 at New Bethel School. Karen Almeter, director of the New Bethel School Preservation Association, recently shared about new improvements to the school.

Almeter said the floors were refinished right before the heritage festival in 2019, which was the most recent one, as the 2020 event was canceled. Next, she and her husband started a kitchen area in the north side of the building by bringing in an antique cookstove that belonged to his grandmother and was manufactured in the early 1900s. They brought it back from western New York state and Almeter cooked on it for 20 years before deciding to put it in the school. The stove is gas on one side and wood-burning on the other side.

She also bought an iron sink with white enamel coating and built a cabinet to fit it. They ran plumbing so that it drains outside, but they still have to bring in water from the pump outside.

Stacey Burkes of Anderson donated an icebox that belonged to her mother and was manufactured in 1881. The back of the wooden box was torn out, so Almeter rebuilt it. She also tore out the old metal lining and replaced it with sheet metal and had a stainless steel pan made for the ice. She said the icebox is a deluxe model because there is a tap on the front allowing ice water for drinking to be drained from the top as the ice melts. She also noted the item was listed in a very old catalog for $15.

The building has two classrooms, a north one and a south one. The south classroom is basically finished. Almeter has rebuilt the chalkboard, preserving the original chalk tray and building a new frame and board. She plans to add another chalkboard on the north side.

An antique desk that came from a church in Lanagan serves as a teacher's desk. Almeter refinished it, and it sits at the front of the classroom. She also refinished and restored a set of students' desks. She said first through fourth grades would have been taught in the south classroom, and fifth through eighth grades would have been taught in the north classroom.

An upright piano was donated in December by Randy and Sheila Cornell of Anderson. Almeter purchased a wood- and coal-burning stove for the south classroom in late 2019. She and her husband also built sliding doors to partition off the two classrooms from each other and hung doors in the doorways that lead from the entryway to each classroom.

Recently a merry-go-round has been donated by Gloria Stone. The piece of playground equipment belonged to Anderson Elementary School before becoming the property of Stone, Almeter said. It has not yet been installed on the New Bethel school grounds.

Almeter expressed her pride in the work that has gone into preserving and transforming the once-neglected school, calling it an "undiscovered historical gem" because many people have not seen it yet. She said she does not yet know whether the school will be used for a homeschool gathering place, a Christian school or some other purpose.

At the heritage festival, there will be historic craft demonstrations by crafters in period dress. Among the demonstrations will be a potter's wheel, hand-sawing logs, Dutch-oven cooking, hand-pumping water, washboard laundry, spinning, treadle machine sewing and hand quilting. Miniature horses will also be there to pull children in a cart. A general store will sell handmade aprons and sunbonnets, rag dolls, paper dolls, old-time toys and games, lye soap, beeswax candles, jams and baked goods. There will be bluegrass music by Lee Ann Sours and Friends and lunch by His Table on a donation basis.

New Bethel School is located three miles west of Anderson on F Highway and north 3/4 mile on New Bethel Road.