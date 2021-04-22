MCHS Senior Toney Fired Teams Top Golf Score

Senior Parker Toney fired a 92 at the Neosho High School Golf Tournament held on April 15 at the Neosho Golf Course to lead the McDonald County High School golf team.

Toney and Cory Creason, who shot a 96, played as individuals in the uniquely formatted tournament which calls for two players to play individually, two players to play best ball and two players to scramble.

McDonald County's best ball team of John Boze and Jordan Meador shot a 96, while the scramble team of Dayson Fickle and Huston Porter shot a 100.

McDonald County was at the Sonic Invitational at Carthage Golf Course on April 19 before taking on Lockwood and Galena in a triangular on April 22 at the Cassville Golf Course.