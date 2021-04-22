Land Transfers

Rachael McCullin and Kevin K. McCullin to Craig W. Sanders. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 33 and Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Laura Dagley and David Dagley to Amanda House and Scott House. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 72 and Lot 73. McDonald County, Mo.

Tara Cosgrove and Stephen Cosgrove to Jennifer Crane and Kevin Crane. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Rita L. Jordan and Robert R. Jordan to C4 Land Management, LLC. Sec. 20, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Andrew Caudle to Amber Rice and Christopher Rice. Sec. 20, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Dehonna Shields and Michael Shields to Judith Barnes. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Samuel E. Gaskill to Mott Ranch Properties, LLC. Sec. 2, Twp 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Barbara Norton to Dana Edmonson and Lee Edmonson. Sec. 2, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Bobby Mitchell and Donna J. Mitchell to Mackenzie Moore and Chelsey Burleson. Sec. 9, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Sherry L. Stephenson, Tracy D. Danner, Kelly J. Danner, Cameron Wilson and Angela D. Wilson to Tracy L. Danner and Kelley J. Danner. Sec. 10, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Jamie L. Whittle and Jeremy D. Whittle to Sandra Moses and Ralph S. Moses. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Jared Mercell to Jessica Atchley and Jared Mercell. Sec. 32, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Amy Venter and Quentin Venter to Deborah Sue Luedtke and Scott A. Luedtke. Sec. 32, Twp. 22, Rge. 22. Honey Acres Sub-division. Lot 19 and Lot 20. McDonald County, Mo.

Tammy O'Brien and Donnie O'Brien to Don's Investments, LLC. Sec. 13, Twp. 22, Rge. 33 and Sec. 24, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

SFTS Investments, LLC to Eric Page and Kalecia Page. Sec. 31, Twp. 23, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna Henry and Greg Henry to Henry Investments, LLC. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Heather Ann Galbraith and Michael James Galbraith to Susan Carrie Mitchell and Michael James Mitchell. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. Ozark Orchard Sub-division. Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Debra Lee Coffee and Danny R. Coffee to Paula Robbins and William Robbins. Sec. 5, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Joyce Powell Johnson and Ronald A. Johnson to Aretha Denise Anderson and Michael Amos Anderson. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Debra Truman Warner and Kenneth Lee Warner to Jeffrey Trindle, Debra Trindle, Jeffrey and Debra Trindle Joint Revocable Trust Dated November 18, 2015. Sec. 20, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

The Anglin Family Investments to April Marie Jackson. Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Dorothy A. Tillis and Fred W. Tillis to Shadow Lake, LLC. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Craig Wayne Sanders to Bailey Gallardo. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. Sulphur Springs. Lot 18. McDonald County, Mo.

Pat Hutchens, Jerry W. Hutchens, Tim Scott, Jody L. Scott and Chaney S. Scott to Diamond Diggz Investment Group, LLC. Meadow Brook Estates. Lot 2. McDonald County, Mo.

Dentin Schwartz to Bobby Dean Shockley. Sec. 17, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Bunch Family Living Trust, Trustee Raymond Bunch, HMB Property Development, LLC to Brett A. Wary and James H. Spriggs. Paradise Heights 1st Addition. Lot 3 through Lot 5, Lot 17 through Lot 24, Lot 27 through Lot 31, Lot 33, Lot 35 through Lot 38. McDonald County, Mo.

Christie J. Stoudt and Jerome H. Stoudt to Daneen M. Parish and Charles R. Parish. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Kimberly Vangunda. Sec. 14, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. East Craig Allender. Blk. 1, Lot 9 and Lot 10. McDonald County, Mo.

Missouri Creek, LLC to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.