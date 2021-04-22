Sign in
Lady Houns Take Win Over Lady Mustangs

by Kathy Lauver | April 22, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Yarecci Quintero dribbles downfield during the Lady Mustangs' 3-0 loss on April 15 to Aurora at MCHS.

A goal on a penalty kick late in the first half sparked the Aurora Lady Houns to a 3-0 win over the McDonald County High School girls' soccer team on April 13 at MCHS.

Neither team was able to crack the goal despite several chances until a handball call in the penalty box gave Aurora a penalty kick with just 1:43 left in the first half.

Aurora added two second-half goals. The first came with 26:05 left in the match and the final one came with 16:23 left.

Earlier in the week, McDonald County dropped a 5-1 decision to Greenwood High School in Springfield.

McDonald County trailed 2-0 at halftime before getting outscored 3-1 in the second half.

The Lady Mustangs' lone goal came off the foot of Moo Say Soe.

McDonald County hosted Pittsburg, Kan., on April 19 and Springfield Catholic on April 20.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jazmine Belland gets around an Aurora defender during the Lady Houns 3-0 win on April 15 at MCHS.

