Lady Houns Take Win Over Lady Mustangs

A goal on a penalty kick late in the first half sparked the Aurora Lady Houns to a 3-0 win over the McDonald County High School girls' soccer team on April 13 at MCHS.

Neither team was able to crack the goal despite several chances until a handball call in the penalty box gave Aurora a penalty kick with just 1:43 left in the first half.

Aurora added two second-half goals. The first came with 26:05 left in the match and the final one came with 16:23 left.

Earlier in the week, McDonald County dropped a 5-1 decision to Greenwood High School in Springfield.

McDonald County trailed 2-0 at halftime before getting outscored 3-1 in the second half.

The Lady Mustangs' lone goal came off the foot of Moo Say Soe.

McDonald County hosted Pittsburg, Kan., on April 19 and Springfield Catholic on April 20.