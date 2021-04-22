Junior High Baseball Wins Pair, Loses Pair

The McDonald County seventh-grade baseball team picked up a pair of wins last week with victories over Neosho and Grove.

The Mustangs first win came on April 9 with a 12-1 defeat of Neosho.

Ryder Martin went the distance on the mound to get the win.

Chayton Banta had three hits, while Axeton Bateman and J.P. Clarkson had two each, to lead the offense. Adding one hit each were Martin, Cael Carlin, Riley Parker and Konnor Land.

Wyatt Gordon got the win in the Mustangs 5-1 win over Grove on April 11.

Carlin, Martin and Banta had one hit each to lead the offense.

Eighth Grade

The McDonald County eighth grade lost both of its games -- a 14-1 loss to Neosho and a 12-5 loss to Grove.

Kaleb Chandler took the loss on the mound against Neosho.

Aidan Spears, Tyce Hardin and Randall Bice had two hits each to lead McDonald County, while Chandler, Trey Hardin, Stone Ogden and Marshall Grissom added one each.

Against Grove, Spears took the loss for McDonald County in a 12-5 defeat.

Trey Hardin had three hits to lead the Mustangs at the plate. Chandler, Bice, Ogden, Spears and Hayden Lett had one each.

McDonald County was scheduled to travel to Providence on April 19 before returning home to play Monett on April 23.