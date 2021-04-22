Health Department Reports Additional Vaccinations Given

The McDonald County Health Department reported an additional 51 vaccines were administered this week, with multiple upcoming clinics. These additional doses bring the total vaccination count to 5,206.

As of publication, the total number of positive cases is 2,588 -- reflecting an increase of 19 new cases identified this week. A total of 2,534 individuals have been released from isolation, leaving 54 still isolated.

Two Pfizer vaccine clinics will be held for McDonald County residents, ages 16 and older, in the coming week. From 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, vaccination appointments will be available at the Pineville Community Center; and from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, appointments will be available at the McDonald County High School.

You must be preregistered on the health department's list in order to receive an appointment for vaccination. To preregister, call 417-223-4351, ext. 317, and follow the prompts. Your name will be added to the list and you will receive a call with more details before the scheduled clinic.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

On Monday, April 12, McDonald County School District announced that no students or staff were currently testing positive for covid-19, but six students are excluded from school due to prior exposure.

No data was released regarding the school(s) of the quarantined students or staff.

The Health Department is no longer able to continue free testing for the uninsured. All area clinics will continue to provide testing at a cost.

Health Department personnel will continue to focus on contact tracing and distributing covid vaccinations in phases.

McDonald County Health Department officials continue to encourage the public to wear masks and social distance.

Updates on the vaccine and plans for distribution will continue to be shared online.

Phase 3 of the multitiered vaccination schedule was activated on Friday, April 9, and allows all Missouri residents access to the vaccine.

Health department officials remind the public that two doses of the vaccine are required and should be administered 28 days apart.

It is important that patients return for the second dose to develop the highest level of protection from SARS-CoV-2. Patients who do not receive the second vaccination at 28 days should still receive the second dose as soon as possible thereafter.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people can:

• Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing;

• Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe covid-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

• Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic;

For now, fully vaccinated people should continue to:

• Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing;

• Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe covid-19 disease;

• Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households;

• Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings

• Get tested if experiencing covid-19 symptoms;

• Follow guidance issued by individual employers;

• Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.