Goodman Discusses Law Enforcement Training

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Goodman Board of Aldermen heard that the city may be able to get some law enforcement training for its officers at no charge.

Police Chief Adam Miller told the board he has a friend, Mac Coombs, who travels around the country teaching law enforcement classes of all kinds and has offered his services in exchange for being a reserve officer for the city. He said being on board with a department helps Coombs keep up his own training qualifications for being able to teach. The board expressed interest in meeting Coombs and scheduled a special meeting at 5 p.m. April 28 to hear from him.

The board welcomed two new members Tuesday night, South Ward alderwoman Paula Brodie and North Ward alderman Nicholas Smith. They were sworn in to public service following the April 6 election, along with Mayor JR Fisher and tax collector Meghan Sexson. Fisher thanked former aldermen Ed Tuomala and Ron Johnson for their service and congratulated the winners of the election.

Also, the board elected officers. Alderwoman Sammie Jo Goodson was elected president of the board. Brodie was elected recreation commissioner. Alderman Clay Sexson was elected street commissioner. Goodson was elected maintenance commissioner. Smith was elected water/sewer commissioner.

The board reappointed Jordan Paul as city attorney.

Additionally, the board voted to remove Tuomala as a check signer and to leave Fisher and Goodson as check signers. Brodie was appointed as a third check signer.

A vote was approved to discontinue the impeachment process of the tax collector.

Fisher told the board that the health insurance renewal with Anthem MEWA was a 9.54 percent decrease from last year's rate. City Clerk Georgia Holtz said the representative with the company told her this was the only decrease the agent had seen. The board approved the renewal.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the second reading of a bill that will increase the liquor license limit within the city;

• Approved water bill averaging for 111 South First Street at $549; and

• Approved bills in the amount of $22,704 and transfers in the amount of $33,585.