Drama Student Awards And Alumni Gala Set May 8

The McDonald County High School Drama Department will present the MCHS Drama Student Awards and Alumni Gala in a full production format on May 8 at 6 p.m. at the McDonald County Performing Arts Center in Anderson. The production will be hosted by MCHS drama alumni Kelly Vaughn and Cory Jack Payerli. For ticket information, call 417-845-3322.

MCHS drama alumni from the 1980s to the present will present and perform at this gala event. Presenters include Angie Brewer, Jeremy Landon, Josh Banta, Logan Grab, Tyler Davis, Edward B. Pierce, Raechel Mann, Justin Womack, Samantha Brace, DeAnnah Britton, Elena Jaquez, Rylie Hackett, Summer McCool,

Performers include Shannon Wooden, Kelly Vaughn, Natasha O'Brien-Davies, Cory Jack Payerli, Scott Franks, Jessikah Lilly, Brooke Jensen, Gabrielle Nalley. Special guest performers will include Stacie and Zach Sampson, Anderson Dance Academy and MCHS Show Choir. The production will also feature several video clips from surprise guests, as well as a reception to follow the event.

Current students will be awarded trophies in the following categories: Best Performing Arts Center Student Technician, Best Stage Manager, Technical Excellence, Best Newcomer Actress/Actor, Best Cameo Actress/Actor, Best Supporting Actress/Actor, Best Actor/Actress, the Jacob Stanley Enthusiasm Award, and the Best Cabaret Director Award.

The event will also include the induction of new members to the Mustang Players, the MCHS Drama foundation organization, and the Dabbs Greer Theatre Society, MCHS Drama leadership organization.

Mustang Players inductees include Lacy Akins, Shenyka Alanzo, Aiden Austin, David Batholomew, Samuel Brewer, Gracie Brown, David Burleson, Madison Burton, Triston Burton, Anthony Cable, Quinci Chamberlain, Hunter Cheek, Jayden Cheek, Ayden Cook, Cheyenne Craddock, Lucien Craddock, Kaitlyn Epling, Wyatt Fausset, Alona Frisby, Natalie Gardner, Kaleb Hand, Makenzie Haneline, Jaydan Hearl-Stephens, Sean Henson, Dannie Hoy, Matthew Hudson, Lupita Hernandez, Chazz Jacks, Aiden Laffiteau, Logan Lant, Savannah Leib, Rebekah Lilly, Samantha Lynch, Skyla Martin, Isabel Monsalvo, Payton Nalley, Sara Newhard, Trinity On-The-Hill, Hailey Owens, Ivy Patrick, Rylee Patterson, Kaydience Richie, Ruth Richie, Chloe Sherrell, Serenity Stone, Lily Ward, Huxley Wardlaw, Sammi Weiser, Wyatt Willet, Jacob Winkler, Ricky Wright.

Dabbs Greer Theatre society inductees include senior honorary inductees Juliana Angeles, Jennifer Estrada-Ayala, William Hawkins, Caitlin Lee, Kiara Manion, Cheyenne McCormick, Kaleb O'Hearon, Anjelle Sampson, Trevin Steele, and junior inductees Garrett Anderson, William Austin, Paisley Bateman, Libby Cisneros, Mikayla Harrison, James Jackson, Hunter McAffrey, Hailey Staib, Devin Swanson.